Kimi Antonelli defended despite finger-wagging for inviting his pals to F1 grand prix

A passionate defence has been launched for Andrea Kimi Antonelli who was criticised for inviting his friends to an F1 grand prix.

Mercedes’ talented rookie Antonelli was surrounded by his classmates last weekend at Imola, his first F1 race on home soil in Italy.

It was a reminder of his tender age, and that he is balancing Formula 1 with his exams.

But Jacques Villeneuve didn’t look kindly upon it, saying “you shouldn’t do that”.

This weekend at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz reported: “The interesting thing for me; [Antonelli] said that his preparation for his home race at Imola last time out was the wrong way to go.

“He has been open and admitted that ‘I know what I did wrong, and I will change for my next home race at Monza’.”

“Jacques felt it was the wrong way to go.

“Kimi has admitted his preparation wasn’t right. When he stepped into the car for the first time at Imola, he felt he wasn’t best prepared.”

Kimi Antonelli defended for bringing mates to F1 paddock

Kimi Antonelli

David Croft had his say: “It’s a rookie season for a reason. You learn from that rookie season.

“When he finally hangs his gloves up and retires - which I hope is in many, many years to come - Kimi will look back at his first race in Italy and say ‘wasn’t it great to have my mates there, my classmates there, it was a special moment’.”

Karun Chandhok looked to Mercedes and said: “The team needs to help him with that. They have the experience of how to manage the drivers’ time and energy.

“There is a constant debate about what’s right for sponsors, and media commitments, and what’s best for the driver.”

But Jenson Button provided another defence for Antonelli.

“I can’t imagine he missed meetings,” Button insisted.

“Just because we saw a photo, it doesn’t mean he was hanging out with them all weekend.

“It’s a tricky one. It’s about what it does to a driver mentally, having everyone there.

“But I don’t think his time with his team was any different.”

Button remembered feeling distracted in his first F1 grand prix on home soil.

“Yes, but it wasn’t having my friends there which was the issue. I was busy with sponsors,” he remembered.

“My first British Grand Prix, in 2000, I finished fifth and I had my friends there.

“We were hanging out in [Patrick Head’s] office drinking something nice. He came up, when we were there having fun and being loud, he shook his head and walked out.

“You need to enjoy those moments with friends and loved ones.”