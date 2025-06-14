Max Verstappen says ‘childish’ F1 race ban talk “really p****** me off”

Max Verstappen has branded the continued talk and questions surrounding his F1 race ban threat “childish”.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion is on the verge of a race ban after being handed three penalty points for his collision with George Russell last time out in Spain.

That moved Verstappen onto 11 penalty points on his super licence from the last 12 months and means he will need to have two clean weekends in Canada and Austria to ensure he avoids a suspension.

Verstappen has so far avoided trouble in Montreal and was narrowly pipped to pole position in a thrilling qualifying by Russell, setting up a tantalising prospect for Sunday’s race with the pair set to renew their rivalry.

But the Dutchman took aim at repeated questioning on the subject when speaking in the post-qualifying FIA press conference, saying: “I don't need to hear it again, it’s really p****** me off.

“You're speaking about it on Thursday… It’s such a waste of time. It’s very childish.

“That’s why I also don’t want to say too much because it’s really annoying, this world that we live in.”

Russell teases Verstappen

After edging Verstappen to pole by 0.160s, Russell cheekily referenced the penalty points situation when he said: "We're mates, so it's all good. I have a few more points on my licence to play with so let's see.”

Speaking to Sky, Russell insisted that Verstappen has “more to lose” given he is still in the hunt for a fifth successive world championship.

“I’m not going to race any differently, there’s no reason for me to do that," he said.

“He’s obviously got more to lose than I have but he’ll probably try and prove a point that he’s not scared of these penalty points, or whatever.

“But at the end of the day, just focus on yourself. If I make a good start and I’m leading by Turn 1 and if we’re the quickest, in theory you should drive off.

“But I know it’s not going to be as simple as that. But no, I’m not concerned about it.”