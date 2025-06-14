Max Verstappen says ‘childish’ F1 race ban talk “really p****** me off”

Irked Max Verstappen hits out at continued talk about his F1 penalty points situation.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has branded the continued talk and questions surrounding his F1 race ban threat “childish”.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion is on the verge of a race ban after being handed three penalty points for his collision with George Russell last time out in Spain.

That moved Verstappen onto 11 penalty points on his super licence from the last 12 months and means he will need to have two clean weekends in Canada and Austria to ensure he avoids a suspension.

Verstappen has so far avoided trouble in Montreal and was narrowly pipped to pole position in a thrilling qualifying by Russell, setting up a tantalising prospect for Sunday’s race with the pair set to renew their rivalry.

But the Dutchman took aim at repeated questioning on the subject when speaking in the post-qualifying FIA press conference, saying: “I don't need to hear it again, it’s really p****** me off.

“You're speaking about it on Thursday… It’s such a waste of time. It’s very childish.

“That’s why I also don’t want to say too much because it’s really annoying, this world that we live in.”

Russell teases Verstappen

After edging Verstappen to pole by 0.160s, Russell cheekily referenced the penalty points situation when he said: "We're mates, so it's all good. I have a few more points on my licence to play with so let's see.”

Speaking to Sky, Russell insisted that Verstappen has “more to lose” given he is still in the hunt for a fifth successive world championship.

“I’m not going to race any differently, there’s no reason for me to do that," he said. 

“He’s obviously got more to lose than I have but he’ll probably try and prove a point that he’s not scared of these penalty points, or whatever.

“But at the end of the day, just focus on yourself. If I make a good start and I’m leading by Turn 1 and if we’re the quickest, in theory you should drive off.

“But I know it’s not going to be as simple as that. But no, I’m not concerned about it.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
3m ago
George Russell credits “Montreal GOAT” Lewis Hamilton after second pole in Canada
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Le Mans Results
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full race results
No. 83 Ferrari
Le Mans News
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Robert Kubica lifts Ferrari, AF Corse to historic win
No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
MotoGP News
1h ago
Crew chief reveals “thing that surprised me the most” about Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team, Ducati GP25, Aragon MotoGP, Motorland Aragon

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Peter Hickman back on his feet and smiling after IOMTT crash
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Poncharal reveals extent of ex-F1 team boss Steiner’s Tech 3 MotoGP interest
Guenther Steiner, 2025 British MotoGP
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.