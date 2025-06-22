Brad Pitt explains the balancing act behind upcoming F1 movie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt on the biggest challenge 'F1' filmmakers faced.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
© XPB Images

Brad Pitt says that the creators of the F1 movie had to strike a delicate balance between staying true to the sport and making it accessible to newcomers.

Joseph Kosinski’s highly-anticipated movie based on the fictional Apex GP racing team had its worldwide premiere in New York this week as part of a high-profile night that saw F1 cars lining up the iconic Times Square.

Lead actor Pitt was present for the premiere and spoke about the challenge in producing 'F1', which is to be released in theatres worldwide later this month.

The 61-year-old explained that the creators faced a tough task in making a film that appealed to both new audiences and long-time fans of motor racing.

“The hardest thing was to develop a story,” he said. “The sport is so revered and there’s so many people that are quite knowledgeable about it, and then there’s so many people who haven’t seen it yet.

"To try to thread this needle where we’re not dumbing it down to those in the know, but it’s an invitation and explanation for those who have not been around this sport before, was really the most difficult thing of it all, and I think we did a pretty damn good job.”

To make the movie as authentic as possible, the F1 movie signed seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton as a producer.

Kosinski, riding high from the success of his movie Top Gun: Maverick, explained one instance in which Hamilton’s insights were extremely valuable and making the movie appear realistic.

"He was involved in all the technical details with fascinating advice," Kosinski said about Hamilton.

"In Hungary, for instance, if Brad’s going to let someone pass during a blue flag and [Hamilton] wants it to be as tight as possible, [Pitt] is only going to do that at Turn 6. That kind of detail, I couldn’t have gotten from anywhere else."

Read More

