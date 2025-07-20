“Questions” at Red Bull over giving a big Christian Horner task to Laurent Mekies

Red Bull have “questions” about whether one of Christian Horner’s big responsibilities should go to Laurent Mekies.

Mekies has replaced the outgoing Horner as Red Bull’s team principal and CEO.

But Horner’s widespread seniority across the F1 team’s operations - reportedly one of the causes for his eventual downfall - has created question marks for Mekies.

Horner also had the final say at Red Bull’ Powertrains, the collaboration with Ford which will come into effect in 2026, and allow the F1 team to no longer rely on using Honda engines.

Whether Mekies will now run Powertrains is yet to be clarified.

“Laurent will want to get the racing team figured out first,” Lawrence Barretto told the F1 Nation podcast.

“It might be that the wider Red Bull management look to bolster the senior management around Laurent.

“Given this has happened quickly, there might be questions to be answered around that internally. I don’t think they will have it road mapped.

“It feels like the first step of many steps to get this team back towards the powerhouse that they were.

“It would be a big job for Laurent to run the racing team and has oversight over the power unit facility, because it is so green and it isn’t his expertise.”

'Extreme' Red Bull demise highlighted

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Jolyon Palmer added: “Because of the success they had recently, the ways that the wheels have fallen off the wagon has been extreme, given there is no overhaul in regulations.

“To take over an established front-running team - without Max they are tail-enders - to work out how to make the car drivable, then put the right drivers in it, is a really big undertaking.

“Then you’ve got Powertrains on the horizon. It is a major unknown for the team.

“They have a good working relationship with Honda which they’ve had a long time. They have been really competitive with it.

“It’s something else which is a risk for them, and tough timing for Laurent.”

The F1 2026 regulations offer an opportunity for every team to create the next era of dominance.

Red Bull are seeking to return to the winning ways which delivered Max Verstappen four consecutive F1 drivers’ titles, and previously allowed Sebastian Vettel to rule.

But Mekies will enter his new job with a series of obvious issues.

Verstappen’s future, the performance of his teammates and the uncompetitive machinery will be on his to-do list to fix.

