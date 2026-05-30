Why Carlos Sainz thinks the time has come to “stop complaining” about F1 2026 rules

Carlos Sainz says he will “stop complaining” about the new Formula 1 regulations in 2026, having come to the acceptance they are “not ideal”.

The Williams driver has been one of the most vocal critics against the new power unit rules in 2026, but has softened his stance - at least publicly - after a raft of tweaks were introduced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

While Sainz does not think the changes have gone far enough, he believes drivers need to be patient before further improvements come.

Sainz in Canada © XPB Images

“It’s still a bit too much in my opinion,” Sainz told media including Crash.net after finishing ninth at the Canadian Grand Prix. “There is scope and there is margin to improve this engine and these regulations with what is being proposed for next year. I think for this year, I don’t think we can do much more.

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“From my side I have decided to just stop complaining because it’s clear that this year is not ideal and is never going to be ideal. But I’m very hopeful for next year and how much it can change.”

Sainz previously stated he thinks the FIA should take a “tough” stance on pushing through changes for the good of the sport, and he sticks by that claim.

“There is a Commission where you can vote and the teams can vote, I guess that’s where I was saying to the FIA and FOM to push it through and stay committed to it,” he said.

“Because I’m sure if they say ‘it should be like that’, I’m pretty sure things that we are maybe not fully aligned with them, there will be no other choice but to do it.

“Obviously everyone has to agree but at the same time, if it’s for the good of the sport and the show, I’m a big fan of the rulers taking a very strong approach and stance on it.”

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Sainz in the Williams garage © XPB Images

Sainz underlined drivers’ complaints solely rest with the current state of the engines, rather than the aerodynamic and chassis changes introduced this year.

“I think all the drivers have been very vocal that the chassis and the aero is not the problem here,” the Spaniard explained.

“I think we are all quite happy with the step the cars have done towards feeling a bit lighter, feeling a bit more narrow and not as long. A bit more agile.

“They still have pretty decent downforce, so we are enjoying to drive them. I think we just need a good power unit.”

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