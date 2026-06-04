Max Verstappen gives rare FIA backing amid F1 engine rules debate

Max Verstappen has backed governing body the FIA to “make the right call” when it comes to Formula 1’s engine rules.

Four-time world champion Verstappen renewed his threat that he could quit F1 at the end of this season if the power unit regulations do not change next year, following the Canadian Grand Prix.

A proposal has been agreed to tweak the current near-50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power to 60-40 from 2027, something Verstappen is in favour of.

Verstappen is not happy with the current rules

However, for the plan to proceed, four of the six manufacturers on the Power Unit Advisory Committee must back it.

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It is understood that only Mercedes and Red Bull are currently in favour of the proposed changes for 2027.

But Verstappen says he has faith in the FIA to make the right changes for the future of F1.

“I think these discussions are ongoing. So that’s then not up to me now,” Verstappen said during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“I have full belief and trust also on the FIA side that they make the right call for motorsport and F1 in general for the future. So I leave that up to them.

“I think I’ve said everything that I wanted to say. And at the same time, I think what already has been very good this year is that we have been involved in the discussions, and they’ve been a lot more open.

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“Actually having meetings with them was great. I think that’s exactly what we need to do also in the future. Then I think this could have been avoided a little bit. But yes, I think a lot of positive steps have been taken already this year for the future.”

Verstappen was all smiles when he entered the Monaco paddock

Verstappen outlines where Red Bull must improve

Back to current on-track matters, Verstappen outlined the areas he feels Red Bull needs to improve in order to have a successful weekend in Monaco.

“It will depend on a lot of things, but I don't know how the car is going to feel tomorrow,” Verstappen said.

“Monaco can always give you some surprises, but realistically, from my side, we've been okay in the low-speed but at the same time, here, you need to be good on the bumps and the kerbs, which is where we're not that great. We'll have to see how it will evolve throughout the weekend.”

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He continued: “You want to improve in every area. You want more grip, you want more power, you want better braking efficiency, you want the tyres to operate in a better window, so in that sense, you want to be better everywhere.

“I think, looking at Montreal, we're definitely lacking in the straights, but also in the corners. I think the ride, or in general on the bumps, we were not the best, and, of course, high-speed corners in other places. Now, here there are no high-speed corners, but normally that has not been our biggest strength yet.”