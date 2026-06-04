Why Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are already in trouble with the F1 Monaco GP stewards

There has not been any Formula 1 track action at the Monaco Grand Prix and Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are already in hot water with the stewards.

Reigning world champion Norris and Leclerc have been summoned to report to the Monaco stewards on Friday morning after arriving late to the FIA’s pre-event drivers’ press conference on Thursday.

This is held every Thursday - known as media day - before every grand prix and features two groups of three drivers who are rotated over the course of the season.

Norris thinks Ferrari will be favourites in Monaco

Thursday’s press conference in Monaco started a few minutes later than planned and Norris and home hero Leclerc were the reason.

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A document issued on Thursday afternoon revealed Norris and Leclerc - along with a respective team representative from McLaren and Ferrari - had been called before the stewards over an “alleged breach of Article B10.1.1.a of the FIA F1 Regulations”.

This relates to the “late attendance of the Thursday Press Conference”.

Fans of Norris and Leclerc can breathe a sigh of relief, however, as they are unlikely to face any sporting punishment for the offence.

Leclerc is looking to add to his previous victory at his home race

Has this happened before?

There is some historical precedent to refer back to.

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Ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton arrived a few minutes after the start of the Thursday press conference.

Despite his late arrival, the seven-time world champion faced no penalty as the stewards noted that Hamilton’s schedule was “extremely busy” due to it being his home race, as well as acknowledging that “it is difficult for Hamilton to move through the paddock.”

On that occasion, Mercedes was handed a reprimand after being judged by the stewards to be responsible for drivers’ media commitments and schedules.

"The Stewards received a report from the Media Delegate that the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), was late for the Thursday Press Conference. The Stewards heard from the team representative and determined that the driver was indeed late for the Press Conference," the stewards said at the time.

”The team representative noted that his driver’s schedule was controlled by the team, and given that this was his home race, the schedule was extremely busy. In addition, it is difficult for Hamilton to move through the paddock.

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“While the Stewards understand this to be the case, it is also true that this is an activity required by the regulations, that late attendance is disruptive to the press conference, and that there is significant interest by the media in talking to the drivers who’s access is limited.

"The Stewards considered that these activities on Thursday of the race weekend are different that pre-race activities which have an effect on the flow of the competition and can provide an advantage to a driver’s preparation. Activities on Thursday are generally organised by the teams and the drivers follow the instructions of their team coordinators.

“Therefore, the Stewards determined that the most appropriate penalty was to the team rather than to the driver. As some leeway has been given previously the Stewards consider a Reprimand to the team to be appropriate, with the warning that further penalties may be considered in case of repetition.”