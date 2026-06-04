Lewis Hamilton reacts to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 contract renewal

Lewis Hamilton has his say on team-mate Charles Leclerc's new Ferrari F1 deal.

Hamilton and Leclerc will remain F1 team-mates
Hamilton and Leclerc will remain F1 team-mates
Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton has offered his reaction to the news that his Formula 1 team-mate Charles Leclerc has renewed his contract with Ferrari.

Ferrari announced a new contract extension for Leclerc on Wednesday ahead of the 28-year-old’s home F1 race, the Monaco Grand Prix.

It is thought the deal will keep Leclerc at Ferrari into 2030 and beyond, meaning he is highly likely to remain Hamilton’s team-mate for the rest of the seven-time world champion’s F1 career.

Leclerc has signed a fresh contract with Ferrari
Leclerc has signed a fresh contract with Ferrari

Hamilton was convincingly beaten by Leclerc during a disappointing debut season with Ferrari in 2025, but he has started the new campaign much stronger and already has two podium finishes.

And the 41-year-old Briton is excited to continue working with Leclerc.

“I think we work well together and we collaborate well, together with the team,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 ahead of the weekend in Monaco.

“We are pushing the team collectively, with Fred and all the amazing players in the background, all the engineers working so hard on the car. I think we work really well.”

There is some uncertainty surrounding the length of Hamilton’s own deal with Ferrari, which has never been made official.

It is understood that Hamilton signed a minimum two-year contract and he insisted at the recent Canadian Grand Prix that he is covered for 2027.

"Everything is 100% clear to me. I am still focused, still motivated, still love what I do with all my heart. I am going to be here for quite some time,” Hamilton said in Canada.

"There are a lot of people who are trying to retire me and that is not even in my thoughts. I'm already thinking about what will be next and planning for the next five years. I still plan to be here for quite some time."

Asked if conversations about his next contract are something he is thinking about, Hamilton replied: “No, it’s still some time off. I’ve got a lot of time. It’s not a thought, it’s not a conversation that I’m engaging in.”

Leclerc has had the better of Hamilton so far as team-mates
Leclerc has had the better of Hamilton so far as team-mates

Is Monaco Hamilton’s best chance of first Ferrari win?

Ferrari’s rivals have tipped the Italian team as the favourites in Monaco because its SF-26 is so strong in low-speed corners, which the Monte Carlo Street Circuit largely consists of.

But Hamilton has downplayed the hype surrounding Ferrari heading into the weekend.

"I would say this track would be better for us than some of the others," he said.  "Because the straight lines we had, for example, in Montreal, we lose quite a lot of time, and obviously here we would lose a lot less.

"I don't think power is necessarily going to be so much of an issue. Our car is good at low speeds, so I think we will be competitive.

“I don't necessarily think we will be the quickest, especially with Mercedes' upgrade at the last race, but I think we will be competitive."

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 renewal
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Why Leclerc pledged his F1 future to Ferrari - despite other options
4h ago
Leclerc has pledged his F1 future to Ferrari
F1 Feature
Mercedes F1 engine trick now banned: What impact will it have?
6h ago
Mercedes has won every Grand Prix in F1 2026
F1 News
Why F1 has removed active aero at the Monaco Grand Prix
6h ago
McLaren's front wing in the Monaco pit lane
F1 News
How long is Charles Leclerc’s new Ferrari F1 contract?
7h ago
Leclerc has signed a fresh contract with Ferrari
F1 News
What was Michael Schumacher really like? Friend shares memories
03/06/26
Schumacher won seven F1 world championships
F1 Feature
Does the Monaco GP still deserve its place on the F1 calendar?
03/06/26
The F1 Monaco Grand Prix has run since 1929

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox