Fernando Alonso lists Aston Martin shortcomings amid Monaco F1 struggles

Fernando Alonso did not hold backin his assessment after ending Friday in 20th place at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Alonso in Monaco
Alonso in Monaco
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Fernando Alonso provided a detailed list of Aston Martin’s struggles after a “difficult” Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll finished both Friday sessions in 20th and 22nd places respectively, sandwiching Valtteri BottasCadillac at the foot of the timesheets.

Over two seconds off the pace in each session, the two-time world champion conceded that expectations of a strong result on the unique Monaco streets were fading fast.

“It was difficult, a difficult day,” Alonso reflected. “Probably, we were expecting a little bit more, [it to be] a little bit easier around here with Monaco a one-off, and maybe the chance to be fighting for something more.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

“But unfortunately, we found a tricky car to drive. Also, the upshifts and downshifts are tricky, and in Monaco, you need that perfection into the corner. Some work to do.

“Hopefully, we can find a way into FP3 and qualifying, and we will do a lot of changes to the car, so let's hope for the best."

Asked if it was clear what changes are needed, Alonso said: "Yeah, it's very clear.

“We need to improve the engine response and the engine behaviour around the upshifts and downshifts, and this energy recovery - obviously, we have this complex system that we recharge when we brake, and this has to interact with the downshifts and the way we approach the corners.

“And on the chassis side, I think we were missing a lot of front end, so we will make changes to improve the front end and front grip.

"As I said, a lot of work, but we will try our best."

Alonso is worried whether Aston can even race
Alonso is worried whether Aston can even race

After being forced to retire from the Canadian Grand Prix through discomfort in his seat, Aston Martin made adjustments for the current weekend, with Alonso signalling that this problem has now been rectified.

He added: “I went back to the 2025 seat position - exactly the same - so I felt perfectly fine. Now, let's focus on the performance." 

Fernando Alonso lists Aston Martin shortcomings amid Monaco F1 struggles
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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