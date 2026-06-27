Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone makes wild claim that Ferrari has “too many Italians”

Bernie Ecclestone makes wild claim about Ferrari after its first victory in two years.

Ecclestone is visiting the F1 paddock in Austria
Ecclestone is visiting the F1 paddock in Austria
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Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has made a wild claim that Ferrari has “too many Italians” to be successful. 

Lewis Hamilton restored Ferrari to winning ways in F1 with a brilliant maiden victory in red at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, securing the Scuderia’s first victory in almost two years. 

The seven-time world champion’s win has seen Hamilton move just 41 points behind championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, prompting excitement that Ferrari could yet challenge for titles this season. 

Hamilton celebrates his first Ferrari win
Hamilton celebrates his first Ferrari win

Mercedes had been unbeaten in 2026 prior to Hamilton’s 106th grand prix win in Spain, which ended a streak of six consecutive Silver Arrows victories. 

Ferrari has not won the F1 constructors’ championship since 2008, while Kimi Raikkonen remains the last Ferrari driver to win the world title thanks to his 2007 triumph. 

But Ecclestone’s latest comments suggest he does not appear convinced that Ferrari is ready to challenge for top honours in F1 again. 

“Trouble with Ferrari, I think there's too many Italians that's involved explaining what to do and what not to do,” Ecclestone said in response to a question from Crash.net.

“You just need really one person do this or do that. Whether they're right or wrong, time will tell them.” 

Hamilton celebrates his maiden win for Ferrari
Hamilton celebrates his maiden win for Ferrari

Ecclestone made similar comments back in 2018 when he claimed that Ferrari is “too Italian”. 

The 95-year-old’s latest comments are particularly bizarre given that Ferrari is currently being led by Frenchman Fred Vasseur. 

Coincidentally, it was another Frenchman, Jean Todt, who spearheaded Ferrari’s dominance of the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher at the wheel. 

In the same interview with select media including Crash.net, Ecclestone backed Mohammed Ben Sulayem's reign as FIA president. 

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone makes wild claim that Ferrari has “too many Italians”
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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