Lewis Hamilton says he 'misses Roscoe every day' ahead of first Silverstone race without beloved dog

Lewis Hamilton will be without Roscoe at the British Grand Prix for the first time this weekend

Lewis Hamilton with his late dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton with his late dog Roscoe
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Lewis Hamilton reflected that he misses both of his famous dogs, Roscoe and Coco, "every day", as he prepares for a British Grand Prix without a pet pal for the first time.

Hamilton and Roscoe were inseparable, with the English Bulldog frequently accompanying the seven-time Formula 1 champion in the paddock. 

After Hamilton lost Coco suddenly in 2020 to a suspected heart attack, Roscoe continued by his side until September 2025, when he passed following a battle with pneumonia.

Roscoe in the F1 paddock
Roscoe in the F1 paddock
© XPB Images

"It's kind of crazy," said the Ferrari driver. "I mean, for all those that have dogs and I miss him every day. So, I miss both of my dogs every day. 

"I still have them on my other phone. I have, a picture of him. But yeah, it's kind of crazy."

Sitting alongside former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton caused laughter to erupt in the packed Silverstone press room as he remembered the 'presents' left outside the Finn's motorhome.

He continued: "I remember just always he would always be snoring through the night, waking up in the middle of the night, take him outside to take a poo in front of Valtteri's thing, and then... He just always went there; I don't know why!"

Bottas remembers Roscoe
Bottas remembers Roscoe
© XPB Images

Causing further laughter, Bottas added: "To me, it was a present."

"It was a present, yeah, added Hamilton. "Just leaving your gift behind. But it was amazing to see the love that he got here when he came, so, you know, he was very much a part of Silverstone."

Lewis Hamilton says he 'misses Roscoe every day' ahead of first Silverstone race without beloved dog
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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