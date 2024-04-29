‘There's a lady attacking me!’ - IndyCar drivers react to 'Georgina's' track invasion

Long time Barber Motorsport Park mascot 'Georgina' ended up falling on the track in yesterdays IndyCar race causing the drivers to have mixed views on the invasion.

During yesterday's Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, most of the drivers experienced a first in their career, as Barber Motorsports Parks long-time resident ‘Georgina’ fell onto the track during the race.

Luckily ‘Georgina’ is not a human but instead a mannequin that hangs from under the bridge at the circuit where she enjoys watching the racing.

After the race Scott McLaughlin, the race winner, spoke to Motorsport.com about the ‘Georgina’ incident and believes that she may not be back above the circuit next year.

“I was a little mad,” McLaughlin said. “I love the artistic stuff [at the venue], but it probably doesn't need to be above the track to cause a yellow like that. It's probably what will change next year maybe. I don't know.

“I do love that part of this. It's unique. It's just a fun track. Yeah, if I lost to that, to a lady that fell off... I won't say anymore. It was a mannequin. It wasn't a real person.”

McLaughlin’s team-mate and the runner-up in the race, Will Power, joked about the mannequin on the track and found the funny side of the incident.

“I saw the yellow come out and there's a lady lying on the side,” Power said. “I’m like, ‘You're kidding me, who let her down?’ There's a yellow for that lady.’

“That would have been funny if it came in someone's cockpit, ‘There's a lady attacking me!’”

