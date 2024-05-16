IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Wednesday Practice

Full results from the second practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

RankDriverBest TimeBest Speed
1McLaughlin, Scott00:39.2168229.493
2Power, Will00:39.3414228.767
3Herta, Colton00:39.4982227.858
4Newgarden, Josef00:39.5301227.675
5Rossi, Alexander00:39.5632227.484
6Kirkwood, Kyle00:39.6461227.008
7O'Ward, Pato00:39.6537226.965
8Palou, Alex00:39.7065226.663
9Hunter-Reay, Ryan00:39.7369226.49
10Castroneves, Helio00:39.7855226.213
11Dixon, Scott00:39.7977226.144
12Rahal, Graham00:39.8396225.906
13Rosenqvist, Felix00:39.9421225.326
14VeeKay, Rinus00:39.9556225.25
15Larson, Kyle (R)00:39.9565225.245
16Ericsson, Marcus00:39.9597225.227
17Sato, Takuma00:39.9655225.194
18Grosjean, Romain00:40.0178224.9
19Daly, Conor00:40.0337224.811
20Lundqvist, Linus (R)00:40.0385224.784
21Ilott, Callum00:40.0503224.717
22Andretti, Marco00:40.0544224.694
23Armstrong, Marcus (R)00:40.0549224.692
24Fittipaldi, Pietro00:40.1031224.422
25Carpenter, Ed00:40.1054224.409
26Rasmussen, Christian (R)00:40.1224224.314
27Lundgaard, Christian00:40.1522224.147
28Blomqvist, Tom (R)00:40.1876223.95
29Simpson, Kyffin (R)00:40.2627223.532
30Robb, Sting Ray00:40.3198223.215
31Legge, Katherine00:40.3448223.077
32Siegel, Nolan (R00:40.3608222.989
33Ferrucci, Santino00:40.5796221.786
34Canapino, Agustin00:40.6086221.628

Scott McLaughlin topped the timesheets in the second practice session before the 2024 running of the Indy 500.

Wednesday's practice session was a rain-interrupted day which started over five hours late. Rain then washed out most of the final hour.

McLaughlin put his No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet at the top of the timesheet to lay an early marker.

“The Pennzoil Chevy ‘Yellow Submarine’ straight out of the box is pretty good,” McLaughlin said. 

“I was able to use that draft and get that speed. 

"Obviously, the car’s got good pace right now. We ran through a lot of items, as much as we can, and I think we’ve gotten in a really good spot.”

McLaughlin's best lap (229.493) was better than Scott Dixon's which topped the timesheets in Tuesday's first practice.

