IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Wednesday Practice
Full results from the second practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
|Rank
|Driver
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|McLaughlin, Scott
|00:39.2168
|229.493
|2
|Power, Will
|00:39.3414
|228.767
|3
|Herta, Colton
|00:39.4982
|227.858
|4
|Newgarden, Josef
|00:39.5301
|227.675
|5
|Rossi, Alexander
|00:39.5632
|227.484
|6
|Kirkwood, Kyle
|00:39.6461
|227.008
|7
|O'Ward, Pato
|00:39.6537
|226.965
|8
|Palou, Alex
|00:39.7065
|226.663
|9
|Hunter-Reay, Ryan
|00:39.7369
|226.49
|10
|Castroneves, Helio
|00:39.7855
|226.213
|11
|Dixon, Scott
|00:39.7977
|226.144
|12
|Rahal, Graham
|00:39.8396
|225.906
|13
|Rosenqvist, Felix
|00:39.9421
|225.326
|14
|VeeKay, Rinus
|00:39.9556
|225.25
|15
|Larson, Kyle (R)
|00:39.9565
|225.245
|16
|Ericsson, Marcus
|00:39.9597
|225.227
|17
|Sato, Takuma
|00:39.9655
|225.194
|18
|Grosjean, Romain
|00:40.0178
|224.9
|19
|Daly, Conor
|00:40.0337
|224.811
|20
|Lundqvist, Linus (R)
|00:40.0385
|224.784
|21
|Ilott, Callum
|00:40.0503
|224.717
|22
|Andretti, Marco
|00:40.0544
|224.694
|23
|Armstrong, Marcus (R)
|00:40.0549
|224.692
|24
|Fittipaldi, Pietro
|00:40.1031
|224.422
|25
|Carpenter, Ed
|00:40.1054
|224.409
|26
|Rasmussen, Christian (R)
|00:40.1224
|224.314
|27
|Lundgaard, Christian
|00:40.1522
|224.147
|28
|Blomqvist, Tom (R)
|00:40.1876
|223.95
|29
|Simpson, Kyffin (R)
|00:40.2627
|223.532
|30
|Robb, Sting Ray
|00:40.3198
|223.215
|31
|Legge, Katherine
|00:40.3448
|223.077
|32
|Siegel, Nolan (R
|00:40.3608
|222.989
|33
|Ferrucci, Santino
|00:40.5796
|221.786
|34
|Canapino, Agustin
|00:40.6086
|221.628
Scott McLaughlin topped the timesheets in the second practice session before the 2024 running of the Indy 500.
Wednesday's practice session was a rain-interrupted day which started over five hours late. Rain then washed out most of the final hour.
McLaughlin put his No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet at the top of the timesheet to lay an early marker.
“The Pennzoil Chevy ‘Yellow Submarine’ straight out of the box is pretty good,” McLaughlin said.
“I was able to use that draft and get that speed.
"Obviously, the car’s got good pace right now. We ran through a lot of items, as much as we can, and I think we’ve gotten in a really good spot.”
McLaughlin's best lap (229.493) was better than Scott Dixon's which topped the timesheets in Tuesday's first practice.