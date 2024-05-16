IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Wednesday Practice Rank Driver Best Time Best Speed 1 McLaughlin, Scott 00:39.2168 229.493 2 Power, Will 00:39.3414 228.767 3 Herta, Colton 00:39.4982 227.858 4 Newgarden, Josef 00:39.5301 227.675 5 Rossi, Alexander 00:39.5632 227.484 6 Kirkwood, Kyle 00:39.6461 227.008 7 O'Ward, Pato 00:39.6537 226.965 8 Palou, Alex 00:39.7065 226.663 9 Hunter-Reay, Ryan 00:39.7369 226.49 10 Castroneves, Helio 00:39.7855 226.213 11 Dixon, Scott 00:39.7977 226.144 12 Rahal, Graham 00:39.8396 225.906 13 Rosenqvist, Felix 00:39.9421 225.326 14 VeeKay, Rinus 00:39.9556 225.25 15 Larson, Kyle (R) 00:39.9565 225.245 16 Ericsson, Marcus 00:39.9597 225.227 17 Sato, Takuma 00:39.9655 225.194 18 Grosjean, Romain 00:40.0178 224.9 19 Daly, Conor 00:40.0337 224.811 20 Lundqvist, Linus (R) 00:40.0385 224.784 21 Ilott, Callum 00:40.0503 224.717 22 Andretti, Marco 00:40.0544 224.694 23 Armstrong, Marcus (R) 00:40.0549 224.692 24 Fittipaldi, Pietro 00:40.1031 224.422 25 Carpenter, Ed 00:40.1054 224.409 26 Rasmussen, Christian (R) 00:40.1224 224.314 27 Lundgaard, Christian 00:40.1522 224.147 28 Blomqvist, Tom (R) 00:40.1876 223.95 29 Simpson, Kyffin (R) 00:40.2627 223.532 30 Robb, Sting Ray 00:40.3198 223.215 31 Legge, Katherine 00:40.3448 223.077 32 Siegel, Nolan (R 00:40.3608 222.989 33 Ferrucci, Santino 00:40.5796 221.786 34 Canapino, Agustin 00:40.6086 221.628

Scott McLaughlin topped the timesheets in the second practice session before the 2024 running of the Indy 500.

Wednesday's practice session was a rain-interrupted day which started over five hours late. Rain then washed out most of the final hour.

McLaughlin put his No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet at the top of the timesheet to lay an early marker.

“The Pennzoil Chevy ‘Yellow Submarine’ straight out of the box is pretty good,” McLaughlin said.

“I was able to use that draft and get that speed.

"Obviously, the car’s got good pace right now. We ran through a lot of items, as much as we can, and I think we’ve gotten in a really good spot.”

McLaughlin's best lap (229.493) was better than Scott Dixon's which topped the timesheets in Tuesday's first practice.