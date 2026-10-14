IndyCar driver and Fox Sports reporter Jack Harvey announces cancer diagnosis

IndyCar driver and Fox Sports pit reporter Jack Harvey has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 33-year-old Briton announced the news on social media on Tuesday.

Harvey has balanced racing in IndyCar alongside acting as one of Fox Sports pit lane reporters.

He has not raced full-time for the past two seasons but has competed at the last two editions of the Indy 500.

Harvey is a pit lane reporter for Fox Sports

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Harvey revealed he is determined to continue racing as he battles the disease, including aiming to be on the grid at the 2027 Indy 500.

“My entire career has been about fighting for what’s next. The next opportunity. The next chance to prove myself. The next time I could get back in the car and show what I’m capable of,” Harvey wrote in a statement.

“There have been moments when the path forward was obvious, and plenty when it wasn’t. I’ve had to earn opportunities, fight to keep them, and learn how to keep moving when things didn’t go the way I planned.

“But through all of it, I’ve never stopped believing that there was something worth fighting for.

“Life has delivered a new fight to my doorstep. I have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

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“My goals for 2027 have not changed. I plan to be on the grid in St. Pete and strapping back into a race car this May in preparation for the Indianapolis 500.

“I am receiving excellent care and support from the team around me, my family, friends, DRR, FOX, IndyCar, and many more.

“I’ve never backed away from a challenge in my life and this circumstance is no different. So…

“Let’s fight.”

Harvey began his IndyCar career in 2017 and has been a regular in the paddock for the past decade, driving for Mayer Shank Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and Dreyer and Reinbold Racing.

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The former member of McLaren’s young driver programme and 2012 British Formula 3 champion has claimed 17 top 10 finishes in his IndyCar career, including one podium at Indianapolis in 2019.