2023 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Full Pracitce Results

2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Practice Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 2 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 8 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 10 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 14 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 15 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 16 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 17 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 18 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 19 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 20 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 24 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 25 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 26 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 27 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

One of the most anticipated stops on the IndyCar calendar each year has arrived for the 2023 campaign. Elkhart Lake is the site for the race this weekend, at the famed Road America circuit. The series returns to action after taking last weekend off, and there have been some significant changes since the last event in Detroit. One of those deals with the pavement around this scenic Wisconsin area.

The track record is sure to be abliterated tomorrow in qualifying, as the 4.014-mile circuit was repaved a few months ago. That extra grip translates to smooth speed, and drivers were quick to take notice during a private test session last week. Dario Franchitti's track record of 1:39.866 from the CART days in 2000 is in serious jeapordy.

Alexander Rossi paced the opening practice session today, putting his Arrow McLaren at the top of the charts with a 1:41.779 lap. Others weren't far behind, chasing the defending pole sitter from a year ago. In fact, all 27 drivers were quicker than the pole time that Rossi had here last summer. A total of 439 laps were turned in this session, as many drivers waited to hit the track while others began to build up rubber.

David Malukas was second-fastest in practice, followed by championship leader Alex Palou, his Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon, and Rossi's teammate Pato O'Ward. Marcus Ericsson, Christian Lundgaard, Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta, and Marcus Armstrong were the next five, as all four Ganassi cars and all three McLaren cars were inside the top-ten.

One other major change since the last race is the new driver in the No. 20 Chevrolet. Last week Ed Carpenter Racing announced that Conor Daly would no longer be driving that car, effective immediately. The two parted ways and the team named veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay as the driver for the remainder of this season. The former Indy 500 winner and series champion ran 17 laps today and was 22nd in practice, while teammate Rinus VeeKay was 26th.