2023 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Full Pracitce Results

INDYCAR: Alexander Rossi Leads Sonsio Grand Prix Practice at Road America - Full Results

16 Jun 2023
Alexander Rossi led the opening practice session at Road America, where drivers learned a lot about the repaved surface.

Pos Driver Team Engine
1Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
2David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
3Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
4Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
6Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
8Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
10Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
11Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
12Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
13Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
14Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
15Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
16Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
17Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
18Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
19Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
20Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
21Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
22Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
23Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
24Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
25Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
26Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
27Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda

One of the most anticipated stops on the IndyCar calendar each year has arrived for the 2023 campaign. Elkhart Lake is the site for the race this weekend, at the famed Road America circuit. The series returns to action after taking last weekend off, and there have been some significant changes since the last event in Detroit. One of those deals with the pavement around this scenic Wisconsin area.

The track record is sure to be abliterated tomorrow in qualifying, as the 4.014-mile circuit was repaved a few months ago. That extra grip translates to smooth speed, and drivers were quick to take notice during a private test session last week. Dario Franchitti's track record of 1:39.866 from the CART days in 2000 is in serious jeapordy.

Alexander Rossi paced the opening practice session today, putting his Arrow McLaren at the top of the charts with a 1:41.779 lap. Others weren't far behind, chasing the defending pole sitter from a year ago. In fact, all 27 drivers were quicker than the pole time that Rossi had here last summer. A total of 439 laps were turned in this session, as many drivers waited to hit the track while others began to build up rubber.

David Malukas was second-fastest in practice, followed by championship leader Alex Palou, his Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon, and Rossi's teammate Pato O'Ward. Marcus Ericsson, Christian Lundgaard, Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta, and Marcus Armstrong were the next five, as all four Ganassi cars and all three McLaren cars were inside the top-ten.

One other major change since the last race is the new driver in the No. 20 Chevrolet. Last week Ed Carpenter Racing announced that Conor Daly would no longer be driving that car, effective immediately. The two parted ways and the team named veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay as the driver for the remainder of this season. The former Indy 500 winner and series champion ran 17 laps today and was 22nd in practice, while teammate Rinus VeeKay was 26th.