INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Toronto

Alex Palou continues to lead the championship standings after ten races, and remains his title to lose. The 2021 series champ actually extended his absurd lead despite starting 15th and driving with a damaged front wing in today's race at Toronto. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver nearly won his fourth consecutive race, and takes a 117-point edge into the two races at Iowa Speedway next weekend.

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon held steady in the standings with a 4th place finish today but his hopes of catching his teammate are essentially gone. Josef Newgarden leads the way for rival Team Penske, just nine points behind Dixon heading into his best track on the schedule. Newgarden has absolutely dominated at Iowa, and is likely to continue that next weekend. Marcus Ericsson sits 16 points behind Newgarden, as Ganassi has three of the top four spots. Pato O'Ward stays in the 5th position, just one point behind Ericsson.

Christian Lundgaard was the big mover this weekend, after earning his first career victory today at Toronto. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver put on a clinic in the wet conditions to take pole position the day before. He sealed the deal on Sunday and climbed three spots to 7th in the standings. One of the drivers he leaped was reigning series champion Will Power, who saw his good finish go down the drain when he had to pit for fuel on the final lap.

Colton Herta stood pat in the 9th spot while his former teammate Alexander Rossi fell two spots after a dreadful weekend north of the border. Rossi's car suffered mechanical issues during qualifying and he was collected in an opening-lap crash in the race. His maiden season at McLaren is not going as planned, but he is in it for the long haul. Romain Grosjean also had a day to forget, as he crashed his No. 28 Honda halfway through the race when he lost control of his steering wheel.

Seven races remain on the calendar but only five more after next weekend. Palou seems to have a stranglehold on the rest of the competition this season, and is well on his way to a second title. The real race will be for the top-five, and of course the Leaders Circle positions with millions of guaranteed money on the line for next season.