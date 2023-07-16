INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Christian Lundgaard Wins at Toronto

16 Jul 2023
INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Toronto

A look at the current driver championship points standings after Christian Lundgaard’s win at Toronto.

Alex Palou continues to lead the championship standings after ten races, and remains his title to lose. The 2021 series champ actually extended his absurd lead despite starting 15th and driving with a damaged front wing in today's race at Toronto. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver nearly won his fourth consecutive race, and takes a 117-point edge into the two races at Iowa Speedway next weekend.

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon held steady in the standings with a 4th place finish today but his hopes of catching his teammate are essentially gone. Josef Newgarden leads the way for rival Team Penske, just nine points behind Dixon heading into his best track on the schedule. Newgarden has absolutely dominated at Iowa, and is likely to continue that next weekend. Marcus Ericsson sits 16 points behind Newgarden, as Ganassi has three of the top four spots. Pato O'Ward stays in the 5th position, just one point behind Ericsson.

Christian Lundgaard was the big mover this weekend, after earning his first career victory today at Toronto. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver put on a clinic in the wet conditions to take pole position the day before. He sealed the deal on Sunday and climbed three spots to 7th in the standings. One of the drivers he leaped was reigning series champion Will Power, who saw his good finish go down the drain when he had to pit for fuel on the final lap.

Colton Herta stood pat in the 9th spot while his former teammate Alexander Rossi fell two spots after a dreadful weekend north of the border. Rossi's car suffered mechanical issues during qualifying and he was collected in an opening-lap crash in the race. His maiden season at McLaren is not going as planned, but he is in it for the long haul. Romain Grosjean also had a day to forget, as he crashed his No. 28 Honda halfway through the race when he lost control of his steering wheel.

Seven races remain on the calendar but only five more after next weekend. Palou seems to have a stranglehold on the rest of the competition this season, and is well on his way to a second title. The real race will be for the top-five, and of course the Leaders Circle positions with millions of guaranteed money on the line for next season.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda417
2Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda300
3Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet291
4Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda275
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet274
6Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet258
7Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda248
8Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet242
9Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda239
10Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet230
11Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda192
12Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet183
13Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda175
14Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda167
15Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet158
16Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda156
17Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet154
18Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet138
19David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda134
20Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet113
21Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda113
22Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda111
23Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda101
24Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda88
25Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda82
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet80