INDYCAR: Christian Lundgaard Leads Driver Ratings for 2023 Honda Indy Toronto
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Honda Indy Toronto.
Christian Lundgaard: 10
It doesn't get much better than earning your first career pole and first career win in the same weekend.
Alex Palou: 10
Even with a broken wing and starting 15th, Palou extended his monumental championship lead with a runner-up finish.
Colton Herta: 9
Herta's first podium of the season came from the 14th starting position.
Scott Dixon: 9
The four-time Toronto winner nearly earned another podium, but did collect his 11th consecutive top-ten result.
Josef Newgarden: 7
Newgarden definitely didn't have the pace of a top-five finisher, but he played the strategy card very well.
Scott McLaughlin: 7
His 6th place finish was actually a disappointment, given how the first half of his day went.
Marcus Armstrong: 8
The rookie continues to produce incredible results that once again prove his potential.
Pato O'Ward: 7
It wasn't one of Pato's better days, but a solid finish to lead the way for the Arrow McLaren team.
Graham Rahal: 9
After spinning in qualifying, Rahal started last (27th) and overcame contact on the opening lap to finish 9th in what was a brilliant day for the team.
Felix Rosenqvist: 7
It was a bumpy weekend for Felix but all of their efforts paid off with a top-ten result.
Marcus Ericsson: 8
Marcus was on pace for a top-five finish but a fuel miscalculation forced him to pit lane on the final lap of the race.
Agustin Canapino: 8
Canapino kept his nose clean all day and earned a career-best 12th place finish to lead the way for Juncos Hollinger Racing.
Rinus VeeKay: 6
It was a decent race for VeeKay until a hiccup during their final pit stop.
Will Power: 8
The 14th place looks bad but Power was in contention for a podium finish until he too had to come to pit lane for fuel on the final lap of the race.
Kyle Kirkwood: 5
The race started well for Kirkwood but contact with a couple of cars during the event included a stop-and-go penalty after spinning Helio Castroneves.
Alexander Rossi: 3
It was a weekend to forget for Rossi, who suffered a mechanical issue with the car in qualifying, then got taken out in the multi-car crash on the opening-lap of the race.
Santino Ferrucci: 3
Ferrucci was also involved in the first lap crash but didn't show any signals of speed this weekend.
Callum Ilott: 4
It was a disappointing day for Ilott, especially considering how well his teammate fared in the race.
Sting Ray Robb: 4
Attrition helped him finish inside the top 20.
David Malukas: 3
The day was going okay for Malukas until his tapped the concrete wall with the left-rear of his car, which ended his day early.
Helio Castroneves: 3
Helio got taken out by Kirkwood, but he was near the back of the field yet again.
Romain Grosjean: 1
In addition to getting passed throughout the race, Grosjean crashed yet again. It was another single-car incident as the former Formula One driver simply lost control of his steering wheel.
Devlin DeFrancesco: 1
The lone Canadian in the race was taken out on the first lap.
Jack Harvey: 1
That crash on the opening-lap was caused by Harvey, who may only have a few IndyCar races left.
Tom Blomqvist: 1
This was the worst-case scenario for Blomqvist, who was making his first career start.
Ryan Hunter-Reay: 2
Hunter-Reay was taken out by Harvey on the first lap, but ECR might be making progress in terms of race setup.
Benjamin Pedersen: 2
The rookie will have to wait another year to make his first lap around Exhibition Place, as he was taken out on Lap 1 as well.