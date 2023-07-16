Driver Ratings for 2023 Honda Indy Toronto

Christian Lundgaard: 10

It doesn't get much better than earning your first career pole and first career win in the same weekend.

Alex Palou: 10

Even with a broken wing and starting 15th, Palou extended his monumental championship lead with a runner-up finish.

Colton Herta: 9

Herta's first podium of the season came from the 14th starting position.

Scott Dixon: 9

The four-time Toronto winner nearly earned another podium, but did collect his 11th consecutive top-ten result.

Josef Newgarden: 7

Newgarden definitely didn't have the pace of a top-five finisher, but he played the strategy card very well.

Scott McLaughlin: 7

His 6th place finish was actually a disappointment, given how the first half of his day went.

Marcus Armstrong: 8

The rookie continues to produce incredible results that once again prove his potential.

Pato O'Ward: 7

It wasn't one of Pato's better days, but a solid finish to lead the way for the Arrow McLaren team.

Graham Rahal: 9

After spinning in qualifying, Rahal started last (27th) and overcame contact on the opening lap to finish 9th in what was a brilliant day for the team.

Felix Rosenqvist: 7

It was a bumpy weekend for Felix but all of their efforts paid off with a top-ten result.

Marcus Ericsson: 8

Marcus was on pace for a top-five finish but a fuel miscalculation forced him to pit lane on the final lap of the race.

Agustin Canapino: 8

Canapino kept his nose clean all day and earned a career-best 12th place finish to lead the way for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Rinus VeeKay: 6

It was a decent race for VeeKay until a hiccup during their final pit stop.

Will Power: 8

The 14th place looks bad but Power was in contention for a podium finish until he too had to come to pit lane for fuel on the final lap of the race.

Kyle Kirkwood: 5

The race started well for Kirkwood but contact with a couple of cars during the event included a stop-and-go penalty after spinning Helio Castroneves.

Alexander Rossi: 3

It was a weekend to forget for Rossi, who suffered a mechanical issue with the car in qualifying, then got taken out in the multi-car crash on the opening-lap of the race.

Santino Ferrucci: 3

Ferrucci was also involved in the first lap crash but didn't show any signals of speed this weekend.

Callum Ilott: 4

It was a disappointing day for Ilott, especially considering how well his teammate fared in the race.

Sting Ray Robb: 4

Attrition helped him finish inside the top 20.

David Malukas: 3

The day was going okay for Malukas until his tapped the concrete wall with the left-rear of his car, which ended his day early.

Helio Castroneves: 3

Helio got taken out by Kirkwood, but he was near the back of the field yet again.

Romain Grosjean: 1

In addition to getting passed throughout the race, Grosjean crashed yet again. It was another single-car incident as the former Formula One driver simply lost control of his steering wheel.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 1

The lone Canadian in the race was taken out on the first lap.

Jack Harvey: 1

That crash on the opening-lap was caused by Harvey, who may only have a few IndyCar races left.

Tom Blomqvist: 1

This was the worst-case scenario for Blomqvist, who was making his first career start.

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 2

Hunter-Reay was taken out by Harvey on the first lap, but ECR might be making progress in terms of race setup.

Benjamin Pedersen: 2

The rookie will have to wait another year to make his first lap around Exhibition Place, as he was taken out on Lap 1 as well.