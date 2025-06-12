Full Course Yellow is being brought out to clear the No.23 incident.
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole LIVE UPDATES!
Live coverage of Thursday practice and qualifying at the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans continues on Thursday 12 June with FP3, Hyperpole and FP4.
Wednesday saw the opening day of practice and qualifying, with Cadillac leading the way in the latter with the No.12 Jota car.
Toyota suffered a difficult evening as the No.7 car failed to make it into the top 15 cutoff to progress to Q2, while the No.6 Porsche was disqualified for a weight limit infringement.
Three hours of practice start the day's running, before Hyperpole for all classes this evening and a final practice tonight.
Thursday 2025 Le Mans schedule:
- FP3 - 14:45 CET
- Hyperpole 1 LMGT3/LMP2 - 20:00 CET
- Hyperpole 2 LMGT3/LMP2 - 20:35 CET
- Hyperpole 1 Hypercar - 21:05 CET
- Hyperpole 2 Hypercar - 21:40 CET
- FP4 - 23:00 CET
The chequered flag has brought final practice ahead of the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans to a close.
The No.83 AF Corse Ferrari was fastest on a 3m26.523s.
Full results to follow
Sounds like a puncture on the front right for the No.23 United Autosports car.
The No.23 has stopped, so the yellow flags are out.
The No.23 United Autosports LMP2 car is idling along the circuit with it sounding like something is dragging on the road.
Magnussen has gotten the No.15 BMW back but not ideal to be having a "terminal" problem this late in the day after all the mileage done so far and with this the last meaningful session before the race.
The No.15 BMW being driven by Kevin Magnussen appears to have some damage on it.
Ferrari 1-2 now with the No.83 AF Corse car being driven by Robert Kubica top with a 3m26.549s. Small comfort for it failing to get out of Hyperpole 1.
The No.50 Ferrari takes over top spot with a 3m27.456s.
The No.11 Proton Competition car is fastest in LMP2 right now, while LMGT3 is being topped by the No.57 Kessel Racing entry.
The No.311 Cadillac Whelen being driven by Felipe Drugovich is now top in Hypercar with a 3m27.780s.
Prior to this FP4 session, a buoyant Alex Lynn spoke to the media about his historic pole on Thursday evening.
Read what he had to say here
Ryo Hirakawa in the No.8 Toyota that qualified 10th is fastest on a 3m28.332s in this FP4 with 36 minutes remaining.
The slow zone has been removed and we're back at full speed.
Mike Conway is top with 40 minutes to go in the No.7 Toyota with a 3m29.969s.
Slow zone will come out for that stricken Merc.
The No.63 Iron Lynx Mercedes has stopped on track. Yellow flags are out.
The pole-winning No.12 Jota Cadillac is only now just on its way back to the garage following scrutineering. That won't be going out any time soon.
FP4 is underway as night has fallen on Le Mans.
We're not done with track action yet. We have an hour-long FP4 coming up in 20 minutes for some mandatory night running.
That's it. It's pole for the No.12 Cadillac of Alex Lynn and a 1-2 with team-mate Earl Bamber second in the No.38 for a Jota 1-2! It's a first pole for Cadillac!
The chequered flag is out.
Lynn goes fastest with a 3m23.166s!