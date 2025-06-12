2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans continues on Thursday 12 June with FP3, Hyperpole and FP4.

Wednesday saw the opening day of practice and qualifying, with Cadillac leading the way in the latter with the No.12 Jota car.

Toyota suffered a difficult evening as the No.7 car failed to make it into the top 15 cutoff to progress to Q2, while the No.6 Porsche was disqualified for a weight limit infringement.

Three hours of practice start the day's running, before Hyperpole for all classes this evening and a final practice tonight.

Thursday 2025 Le Mans schedule: