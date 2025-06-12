2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
© XPB Images

2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole LIVE UPDATES!

Live coverage of Thursday practice and qualifying at the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans continues on Thursday 12 June with FP3, Hyperpole and FP4. 

Wednesday saw the opening day of practice and qualifying, with Cadillac leading the way in the latter with the No.12 Jota car.

Toyota suffered a difficult evening as the No.7 car failed to make it into the top 15 cutoff to progress to Q2, while the No.6 Porsche was disqualified for a weight limit infringement. 

Three hours of practice start the day's running, before Hyperpole for all classes this evening and a final practice tonight. 

Thursday 2025 Le Mans schedule:

  • FP3 - 14:45 CET
  • Hyperpole 1 LMGT3/LMP2 - 20:00 CET
  • Hyperpole 2 LMGT3/LMP2 - 20:35 CET
  • Hyperpole 1 Hypercar - 21:05 CET
  • Hyperpole 2 Hypercar - 21:40 CET
  • FP4 - 23:00 CET
12 Jun 2025
23:13
FP4 results

Full FP4 results for the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans

23:00
Chequered flag

The chequered flag has brought final practice ahead of the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans to a close. 

The No.83 AF Corse Ferrari was fastest on a 3m26.523s. 

Full results to follow

22:50

Full Course Yellow is being brought out to clear the No.23 incident. 

22:49

Sounds like a puncture on the front right for the No.23 United Autosports car.

22:48

The No.23 has stopped, so the yellow flags are out. 

22:47

The No.23 United Autosports LMP2 car is idling along the circuit with it sounding like something is dragging on the road. 

22:42

Magnussen has gotten the No.15 BMW back but not ideal to be having a "terminal" problem this late in the day after all the mileage done so far and with this the last meaningful session before the race. 

22:36

The No.15 BMW being driven by Kevin Magnussen appears to have some damage on it.

22:34

Ferrari 1-2 now with the No.83 AF Corse car being driven by Robert Kubica top with a 3m26.549s. Small comfort for it failing to get out of Hyperpole 1. 

22:31

The No.50 Ferrari takes over top spot with a 3m27.456s. 

22:28

The No.11 Proton Competition car is fastest in LMP2 right now, while LMGT3 is being topped by the No.57 Kessel Racing entry. 

22:27

The No.311 Cadillac Whelen being driven by Felipe Drugovich is now top in Hypercar with a 3m27.780s. 

22:27
Poleman Alex Lynn talks of "special" Cadillac

Prior to this FP4 session, a buoyant Alex Lynn spoke to the media about his historic pole on Thursday evening. 

Read what he had to say here

22:24

Ryo Hirakawa in the No.8 Toyota that qualified 10th is fastest on a 3m28.332s in this FP4 with 36 minutes remaining. 

22:18

The slow zone has been removed and we're back at full speed. 

Mike Conway is top with 40 minutes to go in the No.7 Toyota with a 3m29.969s. 

22:09

Slow zone will come out for that stricken Merc. 

22:07

The No.63 Iron Lynx Mercedes has stopped on track. Yellow flags are out. 

22:05

The pole-winning No.12 Jota Cadillac is only now just on its way back to the garage following scrutineering. That won't be going out any time soon. 

22:00
Green flag - FP4

FP4 is underway as night has fallen on Le Mans. 

21:42

We're not done with track action yet. We have an hour-long FP4 coming up in 20 minutes for some mandatory night running. 

21:39
Full Hyperpole results

Full 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans Hyperpole results

21:38
Hyperpole report

Read the full Hyperpole report from the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans here

20:56

That's it. It's pole for the No.12 Cadillac of Alex Lynn and a 1-2 with team-mate Earl Bamber second in the No.38 for a Jota 1-2! It's a first pole for Cadillac!

20:55
Chequered flag - Hyperpole 2

The chequered flag is out. 

20:54

Lynn goes fastest with a 3m23.166s!

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
2m ago
Christian Horner reaffirms Red Bull commitment amid Ferrari/Alpine links
Christian Horner
F1 News
21m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
52m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.