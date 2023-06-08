Valentino Rossi set for support race at 24 Hours of Le Mans as his dream nears

He is edging closer - this year, he will drive in a support race at the world-famous event, and he hopes to return in 2024 for the real thing.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans was always a target from the beginning,” he told Eurosport.

“This weekend I will learn the track, important for next year.

“We need to be competitive in the GT car. Then we will understand if I am fast enough to test and race in a hypercar.

“It’s great. I came here with MotoGP for more than 20 years but the longer track is very different.

“It is a great emotion to race there. I like the long track.

“Especially, it is always fast. It is high speed, the braking is difficult, the layout is interesting.

“The last part, with the fast corners, is very strong.”

Rossi will race in the Road to Le Mans on Thursday.

He is driving a Team WRT BMW in the GT class alongside Jérôme Policand. Their car will sport his famous #46.

Rossi is in the early stages of his second season on four wheels, since retiring from MotoGP at the end of 2021.