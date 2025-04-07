Audi puts LMP1 and DTM cars up for sale

Audi has announced that it will sell selected LMP1 and Class One-spec DTM cars to collectors this year.

A new project called Audi Sport racing legends has been launched to give exclusive clients a chance to own some of the most iconic race cars the company has built in its long-running history in motorsport.

The German manufacturer showcased the first two models to potential customers in Neuburg an der Donau at the start of the month.

The first car on display was chassis 207 of the Audi R18 e-tron quattro with which Romain Dumas, Marc Gene and Loic Duval won the 2012 World Endurance Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The other prototype was an Audi RS5 DTM, chassis number 107, which Timo Scheider propelled to victory at the 2015 DTM finale at Hockenheim.

Audi will have a presence at three more classic car events this year, including the Jim Clark Revival at Hockenheim on 9-11 May, the Le Mans Classic on 3-6 July and the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 10-13 July.

The first car will be delivered to its new owner in the summer of this year, according to the marque.

After the handover, Audi will provide comprehensive support, including regular technical inspections, repairs, spare part service and expert advice from former developers.

“We are rebuilding these chassis together with reconditioned parts from that time into racing cars according to strict standards and with a high level of expertise,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH.

“In some cases, even the developers from that era are involved in the current projects. The Audi R18 e-tron quattro and the RS 5 DTM are two of the fastest racing cars we have ever built.

“Customers can look forward not only to extremely sought-after racing cars, but also to a firework display of driving emotions. Our customers become part of a select circle, benefit from our motorsport expertise and receive comprehensive support.”

Audi has stopped factory participation in sportscar racing ahead of its debut in Formula 1 next year. It is building a new power unit from its facility in Germany, while the chassis will be designed by the Sauber team that it has taken over.