Toyota reveals retro livery to celebrate 40 years at Le Mans

Toyota will run one of its Hypercar entries in a special livery at next month’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid raced by Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Nyck de Vries will carry the famous red-and-white colour scheme that featured on the Toyota GT-One in 1998 and ‘99.

The one-off design for the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship on 14-15 June will honours the Japanese marque’s illustrious history at the Le Mans, having first competed in the race exactly 40 years ago in 1985.

The sister #8 GR010 Hybrid shared by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa will adorn the same matte black livery as the rest of the WEC rounds, with Toyota saying the split paint job is meant to represent both its past and present.

Toyota's special Le Mans livery © Toyota Gazoo Racing

"This one-off livery is also intended to excite fans by connecting them with endurance racing’s rich history, strengthening their passion for motorsports," it said in a statement.

"The TS020 – also known as the GT-One – captivated fans with its incredible aerodynamic curves, and attracted a whole new generation to Le Mans through its starring role in the first edition of the Gran Turismo video game.

"Its distinctive red and white livery has been reimagined for the 2025-specification #7 GR010 HYBRID. A red base colour is given a dynamic edge by jagged white flashes which speed over the car from front to back and make an unmistakable connection to the TS020."

The iconic Toyota GT-One finished second at Le Mans in 1999 in the hands of Ukyo Katayama, Keiichi Tsuchiya and Toshio Suzuki, a lap down on the winning BMW V12 LMR.

Toyota is gunning for its sixth victory in the French endurance classic this year and its first since 2022.