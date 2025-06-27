Details of Ferrari upgrade which Lewis Hamilton was wary of emerge at F1 Austrian GP

The specifics of Ferrari’s upgrade for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix have been shared.

Lewis Hamilton had previously been lukewarm about the changes, warning they might not result in an immediate improvement in performance.

But Ferrari have made three changes to their floor, designed to solve their problems with ride height.

A redistribution of floor fences profiles/camber, a reshaped boat and tunnel expansion, and a shorter and re-cambered front floor edge wing are the key tweaks.

Ferrari explained: “Not event specific, this floor package features updated front floor fences targeting an enhanced vorticity released downstream.

“The reshaped boat and tunnel expansion have been subsequently reoptimized, together with the floor edge loading and diffuser volume distribution, leading to an overall load gain across the car operating envelope.”

A fourth change, separate to the floor upgrades, is a redesigned diffuser volume.

But Hamilton is not necessarily expecting much from his SF-25’s updates.

“Hopefully it’s a step in the right direction but I don’t think we’re expecting to change a huge amount,” he said while thanking colleagues at Maranello for delivering the parts.

Ferrari bring upgrades to F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton has been thwarted at the past two F1 grands prix.

A technical issue halted his progress in Spain, and damage after hitting a groundhog denied him in Canada.

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc have largely been unhappy with the competitiveness of their Ferrari this season.

The team have been urged against changing team principal Fred Vasseur, especially before next year when the 2026 F1 regulations come in and offer an opportunity for a shake-up.

Constructors’ champions and leaders McLaren have brought three of their upgrades to Austria.

They have an updated front suspension aiming at an overall improvement of flow conditioning which results in an aerodynamic performance gain.

Also, the aerodynamic devices on the front corner have been adopted to allow full exploitation of the flow conditioning improvements.

And alternative rear suspension geometry which requires a revision of rear corner aerodynamic surfaces to maintain clearances as well as aerodynamic performance.

Red Bull have a single change, an updated floor edge.