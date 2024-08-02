2024 British Moto2, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 German Grand Prix (round 10) at Silverstone, where Aron Canet topped the timesheets with a record lap.

Aron Canet, Moto2, Silverstone, British GP. 2 August 2024
Aron Canet, Moto2, Silverstone, British GP. 2 August 2024
© Gold & Goose

Aron Canet dominated Friday in the build up to the Moto2 British Grand Prix at Silverstone topping both free practice and the officially timed P1 session.

Having already lead the way in the morning session, the Fantic Racing rider was lucky not to get caught out by crashes and yellow flags, a perfectly timed run seeing him record a 2m 03.602s best -  a new record lap.

Celestino Vietti also found clear track in P1 to finish second best on the opening day for Red Bull KTM Ajo, moving up from tenth in the closing minutes to finish just 0.294s behind the Spaniard.

2024 Moto2 Britain  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)2m 03.602s
2Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.294s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.457s
4Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.460s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.484s
6Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.485s
7Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.506s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.515s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.617s
10Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.717s
11Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.731s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.745s
13Fermin AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.971s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.161s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.162s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.217s
17Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+.228s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.228s
19Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.273s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.450s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.493s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.513s
23Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.712s
24Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.766s
25Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.796s
26Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.859s
27Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.070s
28Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+2.307s
29Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.772s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.069s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.569s

Tony Arbolino saw his own run under the lap record cancelled as his Elf Marc VDS teammate Filip Salac crashed, but an impressive lap earlier saw the Italian climb from 24th to top the timesheets at the time and that remained his best effort, keeping him third overall.

Ai Ogura continued his forward trajectory in fourth after helping set the early pace for MT Helmets - MSI.

Diogo Moreira had been 19th in free practice but major improvements from rider and team saw the Moto2 rookie climb to an impressive fifth for Italtrans.

Alonso Lopez saved a poor day for Boscoscuro. The Speed Up rider left it late to climb from ninth to finish Friday sixth, their best placed rider.

Home hopeful Jake Dixon was a solid seventh for CFMoto Inde Aspar, and will be looking to build on his second place in Germany before the summer break.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia had a Sachsenring to forget and that form continued somewhat into the opening day at Silverstone. Eighth in free practice, the MT Helmets - MSI rider improved in time, but not position in the afternoon after a slide off heading into Village.

Marcos Ramirez was ninth for American Racing, just ahead of his teammate Joe Roberts, who also had his best effort cancelled by Salac’s spill leaving the Californian tenth.

Albert Arenas was just behind in eleventh despite finding several tows and lines to follow over the two sessions for Gresini, with Somkiat Chantra, who was second in free practice, just holding onto a progression spot overnight in twelfth.

Fermin Aldeguer, winner at the last round in Germany, also struggled, with a late push seeing him improve to 13th for Speed Up after finishing free practice tenth.

Zonta van den Goorbergh, had a mechanical issue early in the session, which saw him parked on the grass. The RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP rider returned to complete the top 14 Q2 places.

There is an injury and a wildcard to change the entry for the British Moto2 round.

Marcel Schrotter (26th) is once again in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo as he continues his recovery.

Jorge Navarro (21st) returns for another wildcard ride with Klint Forward Factory Racing, and was once again the best placed rider for the factory on his return.

2024 Moto2 Britain - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)2m  04.167s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.263s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.360s
4Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.492s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.501s
6Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.545s
7Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.671s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.732s
9Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.794s
10Fermin AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.794s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.807s
12Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.936s
13Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+1.130s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.175s
15Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.292s
16Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.352s
17Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.359s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.586s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.612s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.797s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.804s
22Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.853s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.921s
24Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.929s
25Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.226s
26Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+2.232s
27Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.236s
28Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.752s
29Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+3.376s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.438s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+4.147s

