2024 British Moto2, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 German Grand Prix (round 10) at Silverstone, where Aron Canet topped the timesheets with a record lap.
Aron Canet dominated Friday in the build up to the Moto2 British Grand Prix at Silverstone topping both free practice and the officially timed P1 session.
Having already lead the way in the morning session, the Fantic Racing rider was lucky not to get caught out by crashes and yellow flags, a perfectly timed run seeing him record a 2m 03.602s best - a new record lap.
Celestino Vietti also found clear track in P1 to finish second best on the opening day for Red Bull KTM Ajo, moving up from tenth in the closing minutes to finish just 0.294s behind the Spaniard.
- British MotoGP: Jorge Martin leads the way as Marc Marquez falls late on in FP1
- 2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
|2024 Moto2 Britain - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|2m 03.602s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.294s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.457s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.460s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.484s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.485s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.506s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.515s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.617s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.717s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.731s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.745s
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.971s
|14
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.161s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.162s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.217s
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+.228s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.228s
|19
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.273s
|20
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.450s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.493s
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.513s
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.712s
|24
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.766s
|25
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.796s
|26
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.859s
|27
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.070s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+2.307s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.772s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.069s
|31
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.569s
Tony Arbolino saw his own run under the lap record cancelled as his Elf Marc VDS teammate Filip Salac crashed, but an impressive lap earlier saw the Italian climb from 24th to top the timesheets at the time and that remained his best effort, keeping him third overall.
Ai Ogura continued his forward trajectory in fourth after helping set the early pace for MT Helmets - MSI.
Diogo Moreira had been 19th in free practice but major improvements from rider and team saw the Moto2 rookie climb to an impressive fifth for Italtrans.
Alonso Lopez saved a poor day for Boscoscuro. The Speed Up rider left it late to climb from ninth to finish Friday sixth, their best placed rider.
Home hopeful Jake Dixon was a solid seventh for CFMoto Inde Aspar, and will be looking to build on his second place in Germany before the summer break.
Championship leader Sergio Garcia had a Sachsenring to forget and that form continued somewhat into the opening day at Silverstone. Eighth in free practice, the MT Helmets - MSI rider improved in time, but not position in the afternoon after a slide off heading into Village.
Marcos Ramirez was ninth for American Racing, just ahead of his teammate Joe Roberts, who also had his best effort cancelled by Salac’s spill leaving the Californian tenth.
Albert Arenas was just behind in eleventh despite finding several tows and lines to follow over the two sessions for Gresini, with Somkiat Chantra, who was second in free practice, just holding onto a progression spot overnight in twelfth.
Fermin Aldeguer, winner at the last round in Germany, also struggled, with a late push seeing him improve to 13th for Speed Up after finishing free practice tenth.
Zonta van den Goorbergh, had a mechanical issue early in the session, which saw him parked on the grass. The RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP rider returned to complete the top 14 Q2 places.
There is an injury and a wildcard to change the entry for the British Moto2 round.
Marcel Schrotter (26th) is once again in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo as he continues his recovery.
Jorge Navarro (21st) returns for another wildcard ride with Klint Forward Factory Racing, and was once again the best placed rider for the factory on his return.
|2024 Moto2 Britain - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|2m 04.167s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.263s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.360s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.492s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.501s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.545s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.671s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.732s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.794s
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.794s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.807s
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.936s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+1.130s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.175s
|15
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.292s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.352s
|17
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.359s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.586s
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.612s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.797s
|21
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.804s
|22
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.853s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.921s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.929s
|25
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+2.226s
|26
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+2.232s
|27
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.236s
|28
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.752s
|29
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+3.376s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.438s
|31
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+4.147s