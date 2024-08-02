2024 British Moto2, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results

Aron Canet dominated Friday in the build up to the Moto2 British Grand Prix at Silverstone topping both free practice and the officially timed P1 session.

Having already lead the way in the morning session, the Fantic Racing rider was lucky not to get caught out by crashes and yellow flags, a perfectly timed run seeing him record a 2m 03.602s best - a new record lap.

Celestino Vietti also found clear track in P1 to finish second best on the opening day for Red Bull KTM Ajo, moving up from tenth in the closing minutes to finish just 0.294s behind the Spaniard.

2024 Moto2 Britain - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 03.602s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.294s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.457s 4 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.460s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.484s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.485s 7 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.506s 8 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.515s 9 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.617s 10 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.717s 11 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.731s 12 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.745s 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.971s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.161s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.162s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.217s 17 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +.228s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.228s 19 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.273s 20 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.450s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.493s 22 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.513s 23 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.712s 24 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.766s 25 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.796s 26 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.859s 27 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +2.070s 28 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +2.307s 29 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.772s 30 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +3.069s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.569s

Tony Arbolino saw his own run under the lap record cancelled as his Elf Marc VDS teammate Filip Salac crashed, but an impressive lap earlier saw the Italian climb from 24th to top the timesheets at the time and that remained his best effort, keeping him third overall.

Ai Ogura continued his forward trajectory in fourth after helping set the early pace for MT Helmets - MSI.

Diogo Moreira had been 19th in free practice but major improvements from rider and team saw the Moto2 rookie climb to an impressive fifth for Italtrans.

Alonso Lopez saved a poor day for Boscoscuro. The Speed Up rider left it late to climb from ninth to finish Friday sixth, their best placed rider.

Home hopeful Jake Dixon was a solid seventh for CFMoto Inde Aspar, and will be looking to build on his second place in Germany before the summer break.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia had a Sachsenring to forget and that form continued somewhat into the opening day at Silverstone. Eighth in free practice, the MT Helmets - MSI rider improved in time, but not position in the afternoon after a slide off heading into Village.

Marcos Ramirez was ninth for American Racing, just ahead of his teammate Joe Roberts, who also had his best effort cancelled by Salac’s spill leaving the Californian tenth.

Albert Arenas was just behind in eleventh despite finding several tows and lines to follow over the two sessions for Gresini, with Somkiat Chantra, who was second in free practice, just holding onto a progression spot overnight in twelfth.

Fermin Aldeguer, winner at the last round in Germany, also struggled, with a late push seeing him improve to 13th for Speed Up after finishing free practice tenth.

Zonta van den Goorbergh, had a mechanical issue early in the session, which saw him parked on the grass. The RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP rider returned to complete the top 14 Q2 places.

There is an injury and a wildcard to change the entry for the British Moto2 round.

Marcel Schrotter (26th) is once again in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo as he continues his recovery.

Jorge Navarro (21st) returns for another wildcard ride with Klint Forward Factory Racing, and was once again the best placed rider for the factory on his return.