2024 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 German Moto2 Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, with a breakaway win for Fermin Aldeguer.

Fermin Aldeguer, Sachsenring, German Moto2, 7 July 2024
© Gold & Goose

Round nine of the Moto2 championship, the German Grand Prix, saw Fermin Aldeguer take advantage of being left alone on track to increase his gap and ease to victory.

 

UPDATE:

After the race Aldeguer was placed under investigation for a tyre pressure infraction. The FIM stewards cleared the rider just before the MotoGP race start, deciding no further action would be taken.

 

A second win of the season was instantly on the cards for the MB Conveyors Speed Up rider when Tony Arbolino, who had been pressuring and swapping the lead, had a moment - the save of his big wobble sending him back into the pack.

That was a gift for the Boscoscuro rider, who did not need a second invitation, and immediately set about extending his gap.

Aldeguer lead over the line by 2,159s as Jake Dixon picked up the chase.

2024 Moto2 Germany - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)35m 07.384s
2Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)+2.159s
3Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+4.418s
4Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+4.533s
5Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+4.543s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+4.651s
7Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+5.425s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+6.314s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+7.018s
10Alonso LopezSPAMB Converyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+8.255s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+9.225s
12Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+9.703s
13Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)+10.690s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+12.810s
15Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+13.845s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+14.285s
17Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+14.483s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+15.028s
19Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+16.496s
20Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+17.240s
21Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+21.557s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+27.073s
23Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+29.351s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+38.512s
25Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1m 13.462s
26Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF
27Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)DNF
28Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
29Roberto GarciaSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)DNF
30Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)DNF

The CFMoto Polarcube Aspar rider was patient in the lead group, trying to maintain his tyres for a final push with Celestino Vietti, Senna Agius and Arbolino all ahead.

Aldeguer inheriting the track space saw the British rider change plans quickly, wasting no time in working his way to second to give chase with six laps to make up the difference.

The Spaniard was bale to maintain his tyres and respond, leaving Dixon a clear second on his Kalex, his best result of the season, as the battle for third was raging behind.

Polesitter Vietti was holding the position, but had little to no grip left in the tyres on his Fantic racing bike.

Rookie Diogo Moreira, who started eighth and Ai Ogura , who was seventh on the grid had both worked hard to meet the lead group and the pair were both interested in taking the final podium position.

On the very last lap the Italian was still pulling off blocks that seemed like they should be impossible with his lack of grip. Passed by the duo in the final corners, Vietti still tried one last ride around Ogura, which lead to Moreira having a better drag to the line.

That meant Ogura snatched up the final podium spot for MT Helmets - MSI, Moreira was the top rookie for Italtrans and Vietti was fifth.

Somkiat Chantra arrived on the back of their battle just too late to join in. The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider had an off the pace qualifying, seemingly shaken by crashes in practice after showing session topping speed in P1.

In race mode the Thai rider was back to his best charging through from 17th on the grid for a hard earned sixth.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia spent much of his race at the head of the chasing group, only to be passed by the riders behind, who went on to challenge for the podium. The MT Helmets rider finished a lonely seventh.

Joe Roberts battles to eighth.

A week ago Joe Roberts had just had his collarbone plated in hospital following his Assen crash. With Altered leathers and painkillers  the American Racing rider toughed it through qualifying to start eleventh. The race was more of the same with Roberts dropping as low as 13th before a spirited late push from the determined Californian saw him fight back for eighth.

Arbolino was ninth after his trip backwards for Elf Marc VDS Racing, comfortably ahead of the second Speed Up of Alonso Lopez, who completed the top ten.

Senna Agius had qualified fourth for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP,and was able to run in the lead group for much of the race before fading hard over the final laps for eleventh at the chequered flag.

Manuel Gonzalez was also heading in the wrong direction from his start in fifth, finishing twelfth for Gresini.

The remaining points on offer went to Izan Guevara on the second Aspar entry in 13th, Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) in 14th and Jaume Masia in 15th for Preicanos Racing.

Wildcarding for the same team, Daniel Munoz finished 19th, behind a returning Marcel Schrotter, in again for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Fellow replacement rider Roberto Garcia was out of the race for Fantic Racing, joining Mario Aji, Aron Canet, Zonta van den Goorbergh and Bo Bendsneyder as the riders not to see the end of the race.

Darryn Binder also fell, while battling for eighth with Chantra and Roberts. He remounted for 25th.

Filip Salac was not replaced by the Marc VDS squad.

Championship Standings

Garcia still leads the way, but his lead is down to just seven - moving on to 147 points.

Ogura finishing ahead of him on track sees him reduce the gap to single figures in second, while Joe Roberts digging deep sees him stay third on 127.

A win sees Aldeguer pass teammate Lopez in the overall standings, moving into fourth with a total of 108.

