2026 Qatar Moto2 - Practice Results

The Moto2 sessions at Lusail saw Daniel Holgado pick up the pace and break the 1’ 56s barrier for the first time at the circuit, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Aspar rider, who showed great one lap pace at the last round in Malaysia, where he qualified on pole, was back to excelling at time attacks. First moving from eighth to first solo, the number 96 then perfected his run further, minutes later going on to set a new lap record on his Kalex - 1’ 55.897s - unmatched at the chequered flag.

Filip Salac came closest, chipping away to finish just 0.199s slower for American Racing.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez had been leading the session, with rival Izan Guevara now just 3.5 points behind in the overall standings, his fellow Spaniard was also catching him on track, as the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider went from 20th to third, to leapfrog Gonzalez.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider did move from fourth to second on his final run, but saw that lap cancelled for exceeding track limits, sending him back to fourth and behind Guevara on the opening day, who was again the best of the Boscoscuro riders in Practice.

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Celestino Vietti cemented his fifth with a late personal best aboard the Speed RS Bike.

Senna Agius was a much improved sixth on the second Dynavolt bike, just ahead of Malaysia winner David Alonso, who was seventh on the second Aspar entry.

Collin Veijer was as high as third for Red Bull KTM Ajo but his time slipped back to eighth, the first rider over half a second away from the new record lap time.

Alonso Lopez was ninth quickest for Italjet Gresini, with Barry Baltus completing the top ten for Fantic Racing.

Jose Antonio Rueda was the top rookie on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in 11th with the remaining Q2 places going to the Forward duo of Alex Escrig in 12th, again just a place ahead of his much improved team-mate Xabi Zurutuza, as had been the case in FP1, with Adrian Huertas 14th for Italtrans.

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That saw some very capable rider left with a trip through Q1. Daniel Munoz just missed out in 15th on the second Italtrans entry, while after a positive FP1 QJMotor’s Ivan Ortola was off the pace enough to drop to 16th. A late personal best could only pull Joe Roberts up to 17th for American Racing, while SpeedRS rider Luca Lunetta put in some aggressive, late moves, notably on Ayumu Sasaki, to move forward but only up to 19th on the timesheets.

There was a fall for Angel Piqueras, which saw the QJMotor rider drop to 21st.

Matteo Ferrari (27th) continues to fill in for Sergio Garcia at Itajet Gresini in Qatar. 2025 race winner at Qatar,Aron Canet, was not replaced for the Qatar round by Marc VDS.



Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Qatar Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) 1' 55.897s 2 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.199s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.239s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.249s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.287s 6 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.458s 7 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.487s 8 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.515s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.547s 10 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.637s 11 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.678s 12 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.681s 13 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.684s 14 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.742s 15 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.743s 16 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.781s 17 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.783s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.808s 19 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.876s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.907s 21 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.969s 22 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.046s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.240s 24 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.331s 25 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.463s 26 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.401s 27 Matteo Ferrari ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +2.587s

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Official Qatar Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Sam Lowes (2023) 1’ 57.360s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 56.301s

Old all-time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 56.301s

New all-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2026, Practice) 1’ 55.897s

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Free Practice 1

FP1 saw Holgado take over at the top of the timesheets, moving from third to first in the final minute of the session. The Aspar rider went ahead of Vietti, who had only just gone top himself.

Guevara had a spell leading the session before the duo lowered the benchmark, on his way to third, ahead of title rival Gonzalez, who was fourth.

The early top five was completed the top rookie in FP1, Lunetta, who stalked around behind Holgado as he went fastest. Early session leader Escrig, improved to sixth late on, the top Forward bike, just ahead of a much improved run from his team-mate Zurutuza, who was seventh, after shadowing Vietti on his best lap.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Qatar Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) 1'56.784s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.139s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.186s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.243s 5 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.391s 6 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.520s 7 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.556s 8 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.613s 9 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.622s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.666s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.704s 12 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.800s 13 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.936s 14 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.955s 15 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.963s 16 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.974s 17 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.071s 18 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.075s 19 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.293s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.311s 21 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.351s 22 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +1.451s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.531s 24 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.789s 25 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.835 26 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)

+1.946s 27 Matteo Ferrari ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +3.333s

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