2026 Qatar Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round twenty, the Qatar Grand Prix, where Daniel Holgado finished the day fastest, with a record lap.

Daniel Holgado led Friday Practice in Moto2 with a record lap in Qatar
Daniel Holgado led Friday Practice in Moto2 with a record lap in Qatar
© Gold and Goose

The Moto2 sessions at Lusail saw Daniel Holgado pick up the pace and break the 1’ 56s barrier for the first time at the circuit, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Aspar rider, who showed great one lap pace at the last round in Malaysia, where he qualified on pole, was back to excelling at time attacks. First moving from eighth to first solo, the number 96 then perfected his run further, minutes later going on to set a new lap record on his Kalex - 1’ 55.897s - unmatched at the chequered flag.

Filip Salac came closest, chipping away to finish just 0.199s slower for American Racing.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez had been leading the session, with rival Izan Guevara now just 3.5 points behind in the overall standings, his fellow Spaniard was also catching him on track, as the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider went from 20th to third, to leapfrog Gonzalez.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider did move from fourth to second on his final run, but saw that lap cancelled for exceeding track limits, sending him back to fourth and behind Guevara on the opening day, who was again the best of the Boscoscuro riders in Practice.

Celestino Vietti cemented his fifth with a late personal best aboard the Speed RS Bike.

Senna Agius was a much improved sixth on the second Dynavolt bike, just ahead of Malaysia winner David Alonso, who was seventh on the second Aspar entry.

Collin Veijer was as high as third for Red Bull KTM Ajo but his time slipped back to eighth, the first rider over half a second away from the new record lap time.

Alonso Lopez was ninth quickest for Italjet Gresini, with Barry Baltus completing the top ten for Fantic Racing.

Jose Antonio Rueda was the top rookie on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in 11th with the remaining Q2 places going to the Forward duo of Alex Escrig in 12th, again just a place ahead of his much improved team-mate Xabi Zurutuza, as had been the case in FP1, with Adrian Huertas 14th for Italtrans.

That saw some very capable rider left with a trip through Q1. Daniel Munoz just missed out in 15th on the second Italtrans entry, while after a positive FP1 QJMotor’s Ivan Ortola was off the pace enough to drop to 16th. A late personal best could only pull Joe Roberts up to 17th for American Racing, while SpeedRS rider Luca Lunetta put in some aggressive, late moves, notably on Ayumu Sasaki, to move forward but only up to 19th on the timesheets.

There was a fall for Angel Piqueras, which saw the QJMotor rider drop to 21st.

Matteo Ferrari (27th) continues to fill in for Sergio Garcia at Itajet Gresini in Qatar. 2025 race winner at Qatar,Aron Canet, was not replaced for the Qatar round by Marc VDS.


Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Qatar Moto2 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)1' 55.897s
2Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.199s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.239s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.249s
5Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.287s
6Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.458s
7David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.487s
8Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.515s
9Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.547s
10Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.637s
11Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.678s
12Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.681s
13Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.684s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.742s
15Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.743s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.781s
17Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.783s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.808s
19Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.876s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.907s
21Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.969s
22Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.046s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.240s
24Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.331s
25Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.463s
26Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.401s
27Matteo FerrariITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+2.587s

Official Qatar Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Sam Lowes (2023) 1’ 57.360s
Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 56.301s
Old all-time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 56.301s
New all-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2026, Practice) 1’ 55.897s


Free Practice 1

FP1 saw Holgado take over at the top of the timesheets, moving from third to first in the final minute of the session. The Aspar rider went ahead of Vietti, who had only just gone top himself.

Guevara had a spell leading the session before the duo lowered the benchmark, on his way to third, ahead of title rival Gonzalez, who was fourth.

The early top five was completed the top rookie in FP1, Lunetta, who stalked around behind Holgado as he went fastest. Early session leader Escrig, improved to sixth late on, the top Forward bike, just ahead of a much improved run from his team-mate Zurutuza, who was seventh, after shadowing Vietti on his best lap.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Qatar Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)1'56.784s
2Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.139s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.186s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.243s
5Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.391s
6Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.520s
7Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.556s
8Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.613s
9David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.622s
10Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.666s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.704s
12Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.800s
13Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.936s
14Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.955s
15Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.963s
16Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.974s
17Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.071s
18Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.075s
19Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.293s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.311s
21Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.351s
22Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+1.451s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.531s
24Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.789s
25Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.835
26Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
+1.946s
27Matteo FerrariITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+3.333s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race

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