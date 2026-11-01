2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Race Results

The Malaysian Moto2 race saw David Alonso hold on out front for his second win of the season at Sepang.

Daniel Holgado started from pole, as he did last season, where he lost out on the race to Jake Dixon, and was the early leader.

Lap seven was Alonso’s first in charge, having passed his Aspar team-mate. The Colombian rider had started his weekend with a trip through Q1 needed on his way to fourth on the grid.

There had been a further twist for Alonso, who had a nosebleed on the grid waiting to start the race at a hot and humid Sepang.

The number 80 had pulled out a lead despite the temperatures rising and tyre grip dropping, but there was one final drama for Alonso to deal with - saving a huge highside off both sides of his Kalex on lap 15, before re-focusing to pull away from Holgado again to win by 1.932s.

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Holgado was a clear second for an Aspar 1-2, ahead of rookie Angel Piqueras. The QJMotor rider had secured a front row start in second and held his own at the front of the race for a lonely third, his first podium finish in the intermediate class.

Izan Guevara had been third on the grid, before Alonso powered past, but did not lose any further places to finish fourth, the top Boscoscuro for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, ending his winning run of three victories in a row before the Australian race cancellation, but crucially still chipping away at Manuel Gonzalez’s title lead.

Gonzalez was ninth on the grid and quickly moved past Alonso Lopez and Daniel Munoz on track to reach fifth despite having hurt his ankle in a fall earlier in the weekend, seen on crutches in the pits.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider could move no further forward, with Guevara extending his gap lap after lap to be nearly eight seconds clear of his compatriot at the chequered flag.

Gonzalez pulled out his own gap of over two seconds on sixth placed Adrian Huertas, who recorded his best Moto2 finish after coming through from 13th on the grid for Italtrans.

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Collin Veijer was making moves on the last lap to claim seventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo, passing Ivan Ortola, leaving the QJMotor rider eighth.

There was a grid penalty for Celestino Vietti, who went from 18th in qualifying to 21st on the grid, fighting forward to ninth in the race, with Alex Escrig completing the top ten in Malaysia after qualifying seventh, only to drop to 15th by the start of lap two, staging a comeback through the pack.

Jose Antonio Rueda, at the scene of his huge accident in Moto3 last season, was another rider fighting through in the closing stages, rallying to move into the points and up to 13th on the penultimate lap from 20th on the grid, before a final push saw him finish 11th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo entry.

That pushed Alonso Lopez back to 12th for Italjet Gresini, with Munoz tumbling to 13th on the second Italtrans bike.

The remaining points went to Filip Salac in 14th for American Racing and Senna Agius on the second Dynavolt bike in 15th.

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Official Malaysian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jake Dixon (2025) 2’ 04.512s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s

All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were two replacement riders at Sepang with Matteo Ferrari the last rider to finish in 22nd, in for Sergio Garcia at Gresini after his fall in Australia, while Jacob Roulstone was the last rider to DNF after filling in for Aron Canet at Marc VDS after his crash at the last round.

It was an early exit for Mario Aji at the end of lap two, with Deniz Oncu and Luca Lunetta both into the gravel soon after.

Moto3's Sepang race winner last season, Taiyo Furusato, was next to exit, with fellow countryman Ayumu Sasaki also failing to go the distance.

Championship Standings

Gonzalez saw his title advantage cut further with Guevara ahead again, but this time by only one position, leaving the number 18 just 3.5 points clear with 276.5, to Guevara’s 273.

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Ortola sits third overall on 199.5, with Alonso moving ahead of team-mate Guevara in fourth on 191, with just one point separating the Aspar pair.

Rueda remains the lead rookie, on 48 points, with Lunetta his nearest rival staying on 27, with Piqueras picking up big points with a podium finish to close in on second, with 20 points after 19 rounds.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

Moto2 Race Results: