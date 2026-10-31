2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix saw Daniel Holgado over half a second in front of the rest of the class for pole position at Sepang.

Having not graced the top slot on the grid since Brazil, where he went on to win the race, last season’s polesitter Daniel Holgado set about lowering his own lead time aboard the Kalex, puling away from the riders behind on his final run, for a 2’ 02.875s best.

Rookie Angel Piqueras had been tucked in behind the Aspar rider on his first run, for second for QJMotor, but 0.541s slower.

Izan Guevara showed his pace by topping the earlier FP2 session, and led Q2 briefly on his way to third as the top Boscoscuro for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, importantly several places in front of title leader, Manuel Gonzalez.

Due on pole for the cancelled Australian race, Gonzalez was fastest on Friday in Sepang, but was also a faller on the opening day.

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The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was on crutches in the garage, and limped to his bike for a final attempt to improve, just getting around for a final time attack. With David Alonso not willing to provide a tow and pulling over, that lap went away, leaving Gonzalez to drop from sixth to ninth.

David Alonso was the best of the riders to move up from Q2 in fourth, with times close behind his team-mates session topping lap.

Alonso Lopez was third at the start of the session after shadowing Guevara around the circuit, dropping to fifth for Italjet Gresini.

Collin Veijer was sixth fastest for Red Bull KTM Ajo after making up for losing his first laps under a yellow flag, just quicker than Q1 graduate Alex Escrig, who made the most of his second time on track to climb to seventh for Forward Racing.

Daniel Munoz was eighth for Italtarans, ahead of Gonzalez in ninth and Ivan Ortola, who completed the top ten for QJMotor.

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Evasive action and a run over the grass slowed progress for Senna Agius, who finished the session 12th for the Dynavot squad.

The yellow flag in the session was for Celestino Vietti, who did not heed his near off at the end of Q1, which allowed him to progress, only to fall at turn 15 right at the start of Q2, leaving the SpeedRS rider with no time set.



Official Australian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jake Dixon (2025) 2’ 04.512s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s

All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s



Q1 - Early lap powers Alex Escrig into Q2

Escrig leapt to the top of the times with his first flying lap, still leading the way at the end of Q1, with the Forward rider sat in his pit box as the session ended, having set then the then fastest time of the weekend.

The top four from that time remained largely unchanged, with Alonso improving in time but not position to move on in second, ahead of Salac for American Racing, who ran off track at turn nine but still progressed, and Celestino Vietti claiming a late fourth place, taking over from SpeedRS team-mate Luca Lunetta, who fell heading into the final minutes.

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That left Lunetta unable to respond in fifth, for 19th on the grid, with Barry Baltus also improving but only enough for sixth in a close session, leaving the Fantic rider in 20th on race day.

There are two replacement riders for Sepang with Matteo Ferrari (28th) in for Sergio Garcia at Gresini after his fall in Australia, and Jacob Roulstone (27th) filling in for Aron Canet at Marc VDS after his crash at the last round.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) 2' 02.875s 2 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.541s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.611s 4 David Alonso COL CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.616s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.641s 6 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.685s 7 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.789s 8 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.843s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.859s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.964s 11 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.103s 12 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1.134s 13 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.161s 14 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.258s 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.461s 16 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.510s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.105s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) No Time Q1 19 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 2' 03.938s 20 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2' 03.972s 21 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2' 03.993s 22 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 2' 04.183s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) 2' 04.202s 24 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 2' 04.422s 25 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 2' 04.645s 26 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 2' 05.172s 27 Jacob Roulstone AUS ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 2' 05.629s 28 Matteo Ferrari ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 2' 05.947s



