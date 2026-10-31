2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round nineteen, the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, where Daniel Holgado dominated Q2 for pole position.

Daniel Holgado returned to Moto2 pole position at Sepang.
Daniel Holgado returned to Moto2 pole position at Sepang.
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix saw Daniel Holgado over half a second in front of the rest of the class for pole position at Sepang.

Having not graced the top slot on the grid since Brazil, where he went on to win the race, last season’s polesitter Daniel Holgado set about lowering his own lead time aboard the Kalex, puling away from the riders behind on his final run, for a 2’ 02.875s best.

Rookie Angel Piqueras had been tucked in behind the Aspar rider on his first run, for second for QJMotor, but 0.541s slower.

Izan Guevara showed his pace by topping the earlier FP2 session, and led Q2 briefly on his way to third as the top Boscoscuro for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, importantly several places in front of title leader, Manuel Gonzalez.

Due on pole for the cancelled Australian race, Gonzalez was fastest on Friday in Sepang, but was also a faller on the opening day.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was on crutches in the garage, and limped to his bike for a final attempt to improve, just getting around for a final time attack. With David Alonso not willing to provide a tow and pulling over, that lap went away, leaving Gonzalez to drop from sixth to ninth.

David Alonso was the best of the riders to move up from Q2 in fourth, with times close behind his team-mates session topping lap.

Alonso Lopez was third at the start of the session after shadowing Guevara around the circuit, dropping to fifth for Italjet Gresini.

Collin Veijer was sixth fastest for Red Bull KTM Ajo after making up for losing his first laps under a yellow flag, just quicker than Q1 graduate Alex Escrig, who made the most of his second time on track to climb to seventh for Forward Racing.

Daniel Munoz was eighth for Italtarans, ahead of Gonzalez in ninth and Ivan Ortola, who completed the top ten for QJMotor.

Evasive action and a run over the grass slowed progress for Senna Agius, who finished the session 12th for the Dynavot squad.

The yellow flag in the session was for Celestino Vietti, who did not heed his near off at the end of Q1, which allowed him to progress, only to fall at turn 15 right at the start of Q2, leaving the SpeedRS rider with no time set.


Official Australian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jake Dixon (2025) 2’ 04.512s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s
All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s


Q1 - Early lap powers Alex Escrig into Q2

Escrig leapt to the top of the times with his first flying lap, still leading the way at the end of Q1, with the Forward rider sat in his pit box as the session ended, having set then the then fastest time of the weekend.

The top four from that time remained largely unchanged, with Alonso improving in time but not position to move on in second, ahead of Salac for American Racing, who ran off track at turn nine but still progressed, and Celestino Vietti claiming a late fourth place, taking over from SpeedRS team-mate Luca Lunetta, who fell heading into the final minutes.

That left Lunetta unable to respond in fifth, for 19th on the grid, with Barry Baltus also improving but only enough for sixth in a close session, leaving the Fantic rider in 20th on race day.

There are two replacement riders for Sepang with Matteo Ferrari (28th) in for Sergio Garcia at Gresini after his fall in Australia, and Jacob Roulstone (27th) filling in for Aron Canet at Marc VDS after his crash at the last round.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO RCB Aspar  Team (Kalex)2' 02.875s
2Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.541s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.611s
4David Alonso COLCFMOTO RCB Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.616s
5Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.641s
6Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.685s
7Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.789s
8Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.843s
9Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.859s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.964s
11Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.103s
12Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+1.134s
13Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.161s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.258s
15Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.461s
16Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.510s
17Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+2.105s
18Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)No Time
Q1
19Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)2' 03.938s
20Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)2' 03.972s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)2' 03.993s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)2' 04.183s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)2' 04.202s
24Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)2' 04.422s
25Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)2' 04.645s
26Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)2' 05.172s
27Jacob RoulstoneAUS ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)2' 05.629s
28Matteo FerrariITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)2' 05.947s


 

Tags:

2026
Sepang International Circuit
Malaysia
Moto2

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