2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round nineteen, the Malaysian Grand Prix, where Manuel Gonzalez finished the day fastest.

Moto2 Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez finished Friday fastest at Sepang
Moto2 Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez finished Friday fastest at Sepang
© Gold and Goose

The Moto2 session at Sepang saw Manuel Gonzalez finish the opening day fastest, with his early lap still setting the standard at the chequered flag, ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider got out early on the Kalex, with what looked to be a strong benchmark on his second lap still topping the timesheets as the session drew to a close, a best in Practice of 2’ 03.737s.

Another early lap from Alonso Lopez remained second quickest for the Italjet Gresini rider, 0.144s slower.

After little progress Daniel Holgado found late pace, heading into the final six minutes the Aspar rider moved up from 13th to third, well ahead of his team-mate David Alonso, who finished the opening day in 18th.

Championship challenger to Gonzalez, Izan Guevara, remained fourth, closing to 0.234s of the lead time, the last rider within half a second of the best lap. Guevara was the top Boscoscuro for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Tony Arbolino improved in the same group as Holgado, moving from 19th to fifth, where the Italian remained at the chequered flag for Fantic Racing.

Ivan Ortola survived an early warning wobble on his QJMotor bike to go on to set the sixth best time, ahead of his team-mate, the top rookie in the session, Angel Piqueras, in seventh.

An early trip back to the pits worked out for Collin Veijer, who returned to track to bring home the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in eighth, moving ahead of Daniel Munoz on his second run, leaving the Italtrans rider ninth, with rookie Taiyo Furusato completing the Practice top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Senna Agius was 11th quickest on the second Dynavolt bike, with Joe Roberts 12th the top American Racing rider in the session.

Mario Aji was 13th on the second Idemitsu entry, with the final Q2 spot being decided on countback.

With two minutes to go American Racing rider Filip Salac moved from 22nd to 14th in the big group on track, only to see Italtarns rider Adrian Huertas set an identical lap time.

Huertas had a better second lap, so was awarded 14th, with Salac missing out on an automatic Q2 place, heading to Q1 for another shot at moving higher up the grid in qualifying.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was down in 24th after an issue in the session saw him leaning on a Marshal scooter to move his bike after a technical problem.

An early fall for Deniz Oncu dented his chances, leaving the Marc VDS rider in 26th.

There are two replacement riders for Sepang with Matteo Ferrari (28th) in at Gresini for Sergio Garcia after his fall in Australia, with Jacob Roulstone (27th) filling in at Elf Marc VDS for Aron Canet after his huge off at the last round.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)2' 03.737s
2Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.144s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO RCB Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.206s
4Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.234s
5Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.711s
6Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.726s
7Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.772s
8Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.870s
9Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.902s
10Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.905s
11Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.907s
12Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.948s
13Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.949s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.998s
15Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.998s
16Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.028s
17Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.029s
18David Alonso COLCFMOTO RCB Aspar  Team (Kalex)+1.031s
19Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.039s
20Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.041s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.109s
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.160s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.311s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.460s
25Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+2.170s
26Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+2.261s
27Jacob RoulstoneAUS ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+2.486s
28Matteo FerrariITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+3.573s

Official Australian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jake Dixon (2025) 2’ 04.512s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s
All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s


Free Practice 1

The first session saw Guevara have the advantage over Gonzalez, topping FP1 while his season rival dropped to ninth, falling after a couple of moments out of his seat in warning.

It was the Aspar duo doing their best to match the time, with both Alonso and Holgado recording the same time, and both over a half a second from the best lap.

The early top five was completed by Roberts and Veijer.

Piqueras was the top rookie in 12th. There were further falls for Vietti and Holgado, who bounced back for his top three finish.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)2'04.005s
2David Alonso COLCFMOTO RCB Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.563s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO RCB Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.563s
4Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.753s
5Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.795s
6Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.802s
7Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.836s
8Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.858s
9Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.859s
10Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.864s
11Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.884s
12Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+0.902s
13Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.956s
14Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.050s
15Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.201s
16Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.447s
17Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.567s
18Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.570s
19Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.571s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.600s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.637s
22Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.784s
23Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - MSI  (Kalex)+1.915s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+2.066s
25Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+2.077s
26Jacob RoulstoneAUS ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+3.004s
27Matteo FerrariITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+3.801s
28Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)No Time


 

Tags:

2026
Sepang International Circuit
Malaysia
Moto2

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