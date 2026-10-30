2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round nineteen, the Malaysian Grand Prix, where Manuel Gonzalez finished the day fastest.
The Moto2 session at Sepang saw Manuel Gonzalez finish the opening day fastest, with his early lap still setting the standard at the chequered flag, ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider got out early on the Kalex, with what looked to be a strong benchmark on his second lap still topping the timesheets as the session drew to a close, a best in Practice of 2’ 03.737s.
Another early lap from Alonso Lopez remained second quickest for the Italjet Gresini rider, 0.144s slower.
After little progress Daniel Holgado found late pace, heading into the final six minutes the Aspar rider moved up from 13th to third, well ahead of his team-mate David Alonso, who finished the opening day in 18th.
Championship challenger to Gonzalez, Izan Guevara, remained fourth, closing to 0.234s of the lead time, the last rider within half a second of the best lap. Guevara was the top Boscoscuro for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
Tony Arbolino improved in the same group as Holgado, moving from 19th to fifth, where the Italian remained at the chequered flag for Fantic Racing.
Ivan Ortola survived an early warning wobble on his QJMotor bike to go on to set the sixth best time, ahead of his team-mate, the top rookie in the session, Angel Piqueras, in seventh.
An early trip back to the pits worked out for Collin Veijer, who returned to track to bring home the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in eighth, moving ahead of Daniel Munoz on his second run, leaving the Italtrans rider ninth, with rookie Taiyo Furusato completing the Practice top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Senna Agius was 11th quickest on the second Dynavolt bike, with Joe Roberts 12th the top American Racing rider in the session.
Mario Aji was 13th on the second Idemitsu entry, with the final Q2 spot being decided on countback.
With two minutes to go American Racing rider Filip Salac moved from 22nd to 14th in the big group on track, only to see Italtarns rider Adrian Huertas set an identical lap time.
Huertas had a better second lap, so was awarded 14th, with Salac missing out on an automatic Q2 place, heading to Q1 for another shot at moving higher up the grid in qualifying.
Zonta van den Goorbergh was down in 24th after an issue in the session saw him leaning on a Marshal scooter to move his bike after a technical problem.
An early fall for Deniz Oncu dented his chances, leaving the Marc VDS rider in 26th.
There are two replacement riders for Sepang with Matteo Ferrari (28th) in at Gresini for Sergio Garcia after his fall in Australia, with Jacob Roulstone (27th) filling in at Elf Marc VDS for Aron Canet after his huge off at the last round.
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|2' 03.737s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.144s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.206s
|4
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.234s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.711s
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.726s
|7
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.772s
|8
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.870s
|9
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.902s
|10
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.905s
|11
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.907s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.948s
|13
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.949s
|14
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.998s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.998s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.028s
|17
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.029s
|18
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.031s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.039s
|20
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.041s
|21
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.109s
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.160s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.311s
|24
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.460s
|25
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+2.170s
|26
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+2.261s
|27
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+2.486s
|28
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+3.573s
Official Australian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jake Dixon (2025) 2’ 04.512s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s
All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s
Free Practice 1
The first session saw Guevara have the advantage over Gonzalez, topping FP1 while his season rival dropped to ninth, falling after a couple of moments out of his seat in warning.
It was the Aspar duo doing their best to match the time, with both Alonso and Holgado recording the same time, and both over a half a second from the best lap.
The early top five was completed by Roberts and Veijer.
Piqueras was the top rookie in 12th. There were further falls for Vietti and Holgado, who bounced back for his top three finish.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|2'04.005s
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.563s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.563s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.753s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.795s
|6
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.802s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.836s
|8
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.858s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.859s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.864s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.884s
|12
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.902s
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.956s
|14
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.050s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.201s
|16
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.447s
|17
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.567s
|18
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.570s
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.571s
|20
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.600s
|21
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.637s
|22
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.784s
|23
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+1.915s
|24
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.066s
|25
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+2.077s
|26
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+3.004s
|27
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+3.801s
|28
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|No Time