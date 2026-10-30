2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice Results

The Moto2 session at Sepang saw Manuel Gonzalez finish the opening day fastest, with his early lap still setting the standard at the chequered flag, ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider got out early on the Kalex, with what looked to be a strong benchmark on his second lap still topping the timesheets as the session drew to a close, a best in Practice of 2’ 03.737s.

Another early lap from Alonso Lopez remained second quickest for the Italjet Gresini rider, 0.144s slower.

After little progress Daniel Holgado found late pace, heading into the final six minutes the Aspar rider moved up from 13th to third, well ahead of his team-mate David Alonso, who finished the opening day in 18th.

Championship challenger to Gonzalez, Izan Guevara, remained fourth, closing to 0.234s of the lead time, the last rider within half a second of the best lap. Guevara was the top Boscoscuro for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

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Tony Arbolino improved in the same group as Holgado, moving from 19th to fifth, where the Italian remained at the chequered flag for Fantic Racing.

Ivan Ortola survived an early warning wobble on his QJMotor bike to go on to set the sixth best time, ahead of his team-mate, the top rookie in the session, Angel Piqueras, in seventh.

An early trip back to the pits worked out for Collin Veijer, who returned to track to bring home the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in eighth, moving ahead of Daniel Munoz on his second run, leaving the Italtrans rider ninth, with rookie Taiyo Furusato completing the Practice top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Senna Agius was 11th quickest on the second Dynavolt bike, with Joe Roberts 12th the top American Racing rider in the session.

Mario Aji was 13th on the second Idemitsu entry, with the final Q2 spot being decided on countback.

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With two minutes to go American Racing rider Filip Salac moved from 22nd to 14th in the big group on track, only to see Italtarns rider Adrian Huertas set an identical lap time.

Huertas had a better second lap, so was awarded 14th, with Salac missing out on an automatic Q2 place, heading to Q1 for another shot at moving higher up the grid in qualifying.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was down in 24th after an issue in the session saw him leaning on a Marshal scooter to move his bike after a technical problem.

An early fall for Deniz Oncu dented his chances, leaving the Marc VDS rider in 26th.

There are two replacement riders for Sepang with Matteo Ferrari (28th) in at Gresini for Sergio Garcia after his fall in Australia, with Jacob Roulstone (27th) filling in at Elf Marc VDS for Aron Canet after his huge off at the last round.

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Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 2' 03.737s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.144s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.206s 4 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.234s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.711s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.726s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.772s 8 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.870s 9 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.902s 10 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.905s 11 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.907s 12 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.948s 13 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.949s 14 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.998s 15 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.998s 16 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.028s 17 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.029s 18 David Alonso COL CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.031s 19 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.039s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.041s 21 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.109s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.160s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.311s 24 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.460s 25 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +2.170s 26 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +2.261s 27 Jacob Roulstone AUS ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +2.486s 28 Matteo Ferrari ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +3.573s

Official Australian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jake Dixon (2025) 2’ 04.512s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s

All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 2’ 02.858s



Free Practice 1

The first session saw Guevara have the advantage over Gonzalez, topping FP1 while his season rival dropped to ninth, falling after a couple of moments out of his seat in warning.

It was the Aspar duo doing their best to match the time, with both Alonso and Holgado recording the same time, and both over a half a second from the best lap.

The early top five was completed by Roberts and Veijer.

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Piqueras was the top rookie in 12th. There were further falls for Vietti and Holgado, who bounced back for his top three finish.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Malaysian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 2'04.005s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.563s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.563s 4 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.753s 5 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.795s 6 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.802s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.836s 8 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.858s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.859s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.864s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.884s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.902s 13 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.956s 14 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.050s 15 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.201s 16 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.447s 17 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.567s 18 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.570s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.571s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.600s 21 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.637s 22 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.784s 23 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +1.915s 24 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +2.066s 25 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +2.077s 26 Jacob Roulstone AUS ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +3.004s 27 Matteo Ferrari ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +3.801s 28 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) No Time



