Americas Moto2: Vietti back to his best for pole in Texas

Celestino Vietti found a somewhat surprising lap to claim pole at a now sweltering Circuit of the Americas, in Qualifying for round three, the Moto2 Americas Grand Prix.

The Fantic Racing rider left it late to claim pole in a difficult to manage session, with track temperatures rising to 44 degrees ahead of Q2.

It is the #13’s fourth pole, with two of his last three having been converted into victories.

After his dip in form that ended the 2022 season, the Italian seemed to have re-found his confidence, dipping back into the pits for a new tyre and making the most of it, taking pole with a best of 2m 09.432s.

Pedro Acosta pushed him all the way on the Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex, fighting back after having his early laps cancelled due to all the crashes in the tricky conditions. The Spaniard finished jus 0.020s behind.

Filip Salac, who has gotten into the American vibe fully, sporting a ‘Sheriff’ starts and stripes themed helmet, had been the early session leader and his second lap held firm to claim the final front row spot for QJMotor Gresini.

Bo Bendsneyder came through Q1 with the top time and was well aware of the increasing track temperature. That extra track time and knoledge saw him able to set the fourth best time for Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team.

Joining him on row two, is Alonso Lopez all the more impressive given the P3 session.

Scene set for qualifying in P3, Aldeguer, Lopez and Chantra all shuffled out.

Moto2 hit the drying track earlier in the day - and many also hit the deck in a crash filled session. Unlike Moto3, the track had dried significantly by the final minutes so early falls proved fatal for those clinging on to the last few Q2 provisional places.

The Boscoscuro Beta tools SpeedUp team was the hardest hit - The session had not long been underway when both of their bikes were sat in the gravel.

Fermin Aldeguer was sent flying at turn one, so could do no more as he was sent to the medical centre for a check-up.

Seconds later Alonso Lopez skid off the track in the entry to turn two, with both riders then Q1 bound.

Recovery started with the Spaniard sneaking into Q2 with the fourth best time, with Aldeguer and Chantra also fighting back to make it through.

Once in the second session he fought hid bike and the low grip to sit as high as third before having to settle for a hard earned fifth.

Lopez held pole at the last round in Argentina.

Jake Dixon was also having a tough time on track. In the wrong place at the wrong time amongst incidents and yellow flags, the British rider even tried a trip up the long loop to gain space.

His best run saw Ai Ogura lose the front ahead of him, with the Japanese rider putting up his hand to apoligise. Despite that the Asterius Aspar rider still managed to improve as he avoided the bike sin front - climbing to sixth.

Aron Canet also took a trip back to the pits for new tyres, but the move didn’t pay off quite as well as it did for Vietti, the Pons Wegow HP40 rider climbing up, but only to seventh.

Championship leader after victory in Argentina and 2022 race winner, Tony Arbolino will start eighth after a sold session for Marc VDS - their other rider Sam Lowes finished the session in last place after being the first to fall.

Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 MAster Camp) and Jeremy Alcoba (QJMotor Gresini) found enough improvements to complete the top ten, in ninth and tenth respectively.

Aldeguer made his way up to twelfth after joining Q2.

Home interest with Joe Roberts and Sean Dylan Kelly in the USA

Last year the sole USA round saw an American on pole with Cameron Beaubier rising to the occasion. There was to be not home heroics on that scale in 2023,Italtrans rider Joe Roberts was the best of the American riders stateside in 16th, while Sean Dylan Kelly (American Racing) qualified 22nd.

Rory Skinner was lucky enough to be able to get used to the track, with a track day in Austin on a production bike under his belt. For his team’s home round (American Racing) he will start 24th after a Q1 crash slowed his progress.

Barry Baltus looked to have the pace to succeed until a crash saw him unacle to progress, finishing Qualifying twelfth for Fieten Olie Racing GP.

Dennis Foggia was the best of the rookies as the only one to make it in to Q2. The Italtrans rider went straight through to the session, where he claimed 14th.

Chantra made it through Q1, The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider also having lost a Q2 spot after his turn nine exit, about as far from the pits as you can be at COTA, so no quick repair turnaround was possible. He was eventually disposed by his teammate Ai Ogura (17th), with a late heroic lap as he continues his return from injury. The #35 went to to finish qualifying 15th.



What happened in Q1?

Bendsneyder lead the way, with the P3 riders that were not back - Aldeguer, Lopez nad Chantra all joining him in moving up.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta only just missed out so he lines up in 19th on the grid for SAG Team.

Izan Guevara has also found the going tough, but this is his first weekend back for Asterius GasGas Aspar. Still looking stiff and sore he will fill 26th on the grid. Old Moto3 rival Sergio Garcia fell late in Q1 but will be ahead on the grid in 20th.

David Sanchis is still in for Alex Escrig at Forward. He was another faller on his way to 28th Soichiro Minamimoto (29th) is also back, keeping Kohta Nozane’s (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Team) seat warm.

Darryn Binder was absent following his earlier crash.