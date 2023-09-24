2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
24 Sep 2023
Jaume Masia, Moto3, Indian MotoGP, 23 September

Race results from the 2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.

Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)31m 58.245s
2Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)32m 3.722s
3Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)32m 4.029s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)32m 6.362s
5David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)32m 6.485s
6David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)32m 7.671s
7Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)32m 7.675s
8Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)32m 9.880s
9Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)32m 10.654s
10José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)32m 14.351s
11Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)32m 14.568s
12Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)32m 14.676s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)32m 17.549s
14Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)32m 21.178s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)32m 24.298s
16Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)32m 28.846s
17Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)32m 33.280s
18Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)32m 33.441s
19Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)32m 33.620s
20Danial ShahrilMALPetronas MIE/MLav Racing(Honda)32m 42.457s
21Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)32m 46.676s
 Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)DNF 
 Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)DNF 
 Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)DNF 
 Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)DNF 
 David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)DNF 
 Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)DNF 
 Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)DNF 

Dani Holgado and Jaume Masia are tied for the Moto3 title lead after a dominant Indian Grand Prix victory for the Honda rider was combined with a comeback charge from 18th to fourth by Holgado.

Masia broke the challenge of Ayumu Sasaki for a safe victory, while second would have been enough for Sasaki to take the title advantage from Holgado.

But a front-tyre fading Sasaki was rapidly caught by Husqvarna team-mate Colin Veijer and Sic58's Kaito Toba. Veijer appeared to hesitate, allowing Toba to take advantage, passing the Dutchman and briefly, countryman Sasaki, on the penultimate lap.

Toba attacked again at the end of the back straight on the last lap but Sasaki braved it out and all three went 'bar-to-'bar through the following turns.

Veijer then pounced on team-mate Sasaki, disaster striking for the Dutchman when the Japanese launched straight back under. Veijer clipped his back wheel and fell from a debut podium, while Toba took advantage of the chaos to collect second with Sasaki third.

Sasaki is just one point from the title lead.