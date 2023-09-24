Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 31m 58.245s 2 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 32m 3.722s 3 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 32m 4.029s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 32m 6.362s 5 David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 32m 6.485s 6 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 32m 7.671s 7 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 32m 7.675s 8 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 32m 9.880s 9 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 32m 10.654s 10 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 32m 14.351s 11 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 32m 14.568s 12 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 32m 14.676s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 32m 17.549s 14 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 32m 21.178s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 32m 24.298s 16 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 32m 28.846s 17 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 32m 33.280s 18 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 32m 33.441s 19 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 32m 33.620s 20 Danial Shahril MAL Petronas MIE/MLav Racing (Honda) 32m 42.457s 21 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 32m 46.676s Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) DNF Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) DNF

Dani Holgado and Jaume Masia are tied for the Moto3 title lead after a dominant Indian Grand Prix victory for the Honda rider was combined with a comeback charge from 18th to fourth by Holgado.

Masia broke the challenge of Ayumu Sasaki for a safe victory, while second would have been enough for Sasaki to take the title advantage from Holgado.

But a front-tyre fading Sasaki was rapidly caught by Husqvarna team-mate Colin Veijer and Sic58's Kaito Toba. Veijer appeared to hesitate, allowing Toba to take advantage, passing the Dutchman and briefly, countryman Sasaki, on the penultimate lap.

Toba attacked again at the end of the back straight on the last lap but Sasaki braved it out and all three went 'bar-to-'bar through the following turns.

Veijer then pounced on team-mate Sasaki, disaster striking for the Dutchman when the Japanese launched straight back under. Veijer clipped his back wheel and fell from a debut podium, while Toba took advantage of the chaos to collect second with Sasaki third.

Sasaki is just one point from the title lead.