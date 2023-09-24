2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results
|Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|31m 58.245s
|2
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|32m 3.722s
|3
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|32m 4.029s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|32m 6.362s
|5
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|32m 6.485s
|6
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|32m 7.671s
|7
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|32m 7.675s
|8
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|32m 9.880s
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|32m 10.654s
|10
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|32m 14.351s
|11
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|32m 14.568s
|12
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|32m 14.676s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|32m 17.549s
|14
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|32m 21.178s
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|32m 24.298s
|16
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|32m 28.846s
|17
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|32m 33.280s
|18
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|32m 33.441s
|19
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|32m 33.620s
|20
|Danial Shahril
|MAL
|Petronas MIE/MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|32m 42.457s
|21
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|32m 46.676s
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|DNF
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|DNF
Dani Holgado and Jaume Masia are tied for the Moto3 title lead after a dominant Indian Grand Prix victory for the Honda rider was combined with a comeback charge from 18th to fourth by Holgado.
Masia broke the challenge of Ayumu Sasaki for a safe victory, while second would have been enough for Sasaki to take the title advantage from Holgado.
But a front-tyre fading Sasaki was rapidly caught by Husqvarna team-mate Colin Veijer and Sic58's Kaito Toba. Veijer appeared to hesitate, allowing Toba to take advantage, passing the Dutchman and briefly, countryman Sasaki, on the penultimate lap.
Toba attacked again at the end of the back straight on the last lap but Sasaki braved it out and all three went 'bar-to-'bar through the following turns.
Veijer then pounced on team-mate Sasaki, disaster striking for the Dutchman when the Japanese launched straight back under. Veijer clipped his back wheel and fell from a debut podium, while Toba took advantage of the chaos to collect second with Sasaki third.
Sasaki is just one point from the title lead.