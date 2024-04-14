2024 Americas Moto3 Grand Prix, COTA - Race Results

Round three of the Moto3 championship was a scramble for position in a crashed filled race at COTA, but not for David Alonso who lead from start to finish as the chaos unfolded behind.

The CFMotoValresa Aspar rider started from pole, his first, and got a superb start - immediately pulling out a lead.

There was panic behind and contact and crashes aplenty with fallers from the very first turn.

A group of four formed behind, with Collin Vaijer leading the charge, and with the seventeen year olds tyres visibley degrading out front the gap came down rapidly.

When Veijer flew out of contention Daniel Holgado took over the chase, but the evasive action to miss the Netherlands rider had seen the gap reopen - Alonso lead over the line comfortably, by 5.163 seconds for his sixth Moto3 win.

The Colombian celebrated by tossing his gloves at fans waving his national flag.

Holgado had his own battle on the final lap with Angel Piqueras staking his claim for second, pushing his way ahead. By turn nineteen Holgado had edged his way back in front with the duo side by side to the line, in photo finish territory.

The Red Bull Gas Gas rider just edged ahead, with rookie Piqueras picking up his first podium finish in third for Leopard.

Their tussle took Ryusei Yamanaka out of contention, the MT Helmets - MSI rider putting on a great show to work forward form 23rd on the grid for his best ever finish.

2024 Moto3 COTA - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 31m 38.427s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +5.613s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +5.176s 4 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +5.676s 5 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +13.285s 6 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +13.730s 7 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +16.963s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +19.126s 9 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +19.325s 10 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +20.657s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +20.689s 12 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +22.785s 13 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +22.869s 14 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +27.575s 15 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +32.147s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +38.953s 17 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +44.924s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +45.075s 19 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) =1m 19.752s 20 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF 21 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) DNF 22 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) DQ 23 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 24 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) DNS 25 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNS 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNS

David Munoz took over at the front of the chasing group, but by the time he hit the front the gap to the leaders was too large to bridge, leaving the BOE Motorsports rider to come home in fifth.

Sixth went to a experienced performance from Tatsuki Suxuki, who avoided all the on track trouble for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Joel Kelso was immediately up against it after running hugely wide following his contact on the first lap with Holgado. The Australian rejoined and worked his way up toi the lead group, but began to struggle at the back. Trying to stay with them resulted in a crash. The BOE Motosports rifer remounted rapidly and finished seventh, holding the position despite recieveing a three second penalty after the race for the contact on the first lap.

Kelso was not the only rider with penalties to deal with in Texas.

Penalty loop busy in Moto3

After practice there were several warnings handed out for slow riding, and a penalty to Matteo Bertelle. The warnings were not heeded meaning Adrian Fernandez, Riccardo Rossi, Joshua Whatley, Filippo Farioli, Joel Esteban, Luca Lunetta and Jacob Roulstone were all sanctioned and needed a trip around the long lap loop. Bertelle was again judged to be riding slowly, so his was doubled with Fernandez also seeing his punishment increase to a double long lap penalty after further infringements.

Of all those running the loop rookie Roulstone made the best of the race, coming home in eighth behind his fellow countryman for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

Esteban was ninth for CFMoto Aspar, with Bertelle staging a comeback to complete the top ten for the SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Fernandez placed eleventh on the second Leopard, just ahead of Nicola Carraro (LevelUp MTA) in twelfth.

Xabi Zurutuza finished his debut grand prix appearance 13th on the second Red Bull KTM entry.

The final points went to Noah Dettwiler in 14th and Farioli in 15th.

Jose Antonio Rueda out from the front row.

Red Bull KTm Ajo’s Rueda had put in a strong showing in qualifying, pushing a dominant David Alonso all the way to the end of the session for a close second on the grid.

The Spaniard did not get to line up in position on the grid - missing the race after undergoing emergency surgery on Saturday night for appendicitis.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Most of the riders who crashed during the race rejoined.

That was not the case for Taiyo Furusato, Scott Ogden, who was shown the black flag or Ivan Ortola. Last seasons race winner crashed twice - the first saw him needing to chase down Stefano Nepa to ensure he got his own bike back, with the second seeing him flung strangely from his KTM before he called it a day and headed back to the pits.

David Almansa and Tachakorn Buasri were both also absent following crashes earlier in the race weekend.

Championship Standings

Second was enough for Holgado to retain the overall lead, taking his total to 65 points. Alonso’s win sees him move to just two points behind, while Joel Kelso moves into third overall on a distant 28.

Ortola is fourth after his DNF. Sazuki moves into fifth after a consistant start to the season.