Vinales finishes fastest from the two Suzukis of Rins and Mir.
LIVE UPDATES: Aleix Espargaro to race at British MotoGP - "pain still an issue"
Aleix Espargaro will race in the British MotoGP at Silverstone despite suffering pain from yesterday's huge highside.
Johann Zarco is on pole position after setting a new lap record during qualifying.
Aleix Espargaro goes sixth!
Pol Espargaro has gone down at turn four - fast crash for the Honda rider
Problems for Vinales. The Spaniard has stopped off-track at turn six.
Vinales is looking very, very strong - he goes quickest yet again by nearly two tenths.
Vinales has improved again but it's Alex Rins who goes to the top with a 1:59.493s.
Espargaro is currently 11th but seems to be taking it easy around the Silverstone circuit.
Vinales goes fastest with the first sub 2m lap of the session.
Lap times are still considerably slower than what we should see during the race - Miguel Oliveira is the current leader.
Early off for Johann Zarco as he runs onto the grass at turn eight.
And we're underway for MotoGP Warm-up
Suited and booted - Espargaro is in the garage and it looks as though he will give morning Warm-up a go.
Will Aleix Espargaro take part - that's the big question heading into the 20 minute session?
Good morning and welcome to race day at the British MotoGP. Up next is Warm-up.