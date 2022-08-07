Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Aleix Espargaro, British MotoGP, 6 August

LIVE UPDATES: Aleix Espargaro to race at British MotoGP - "pain still an issue"

Last Updated: 30 Minutes Ago

Aleix Espargaro will race in the British MotoGP at Silverstone despite suffering pain from yesterday's huge highside.

Johann Zarco is on pole position after setting a new lap record during qualifying.

Crash.Net are at Silverstone providing live updates...

10:02
Vinales tops Warm-up

Vinales finishes fastest from the two Suzukis of Rins and Mir. 

10:01

Aleix Espargaro goes sixth!

10:00
Crash for Pol Espargaro

Pol Espargaro has gone down at turn four - fast crash for the Honda rider

09:57

Problems for Vinales. The Spaniard has stopped off-track at turn six. 

09:55

Vinales is looking very, very strong - he goes quickest yet again by nearly two tenths. 

09:53
Rins goes quickest for Suzuki

Vinales has improved again but it's Alex Rins who goes to the top with a 1:59.493s. 

09:51

Espargaro is currently 11th but seems to be taking it easy around the Silverstone circuit.

09:49

Vinales goes fastest with the first sub 2m lap of the session. 

09:48

Lap times are still considerably slower than what we should see during the race - Miguel Oliveira is the current leader.

09:46

Early off for Johann Zarco as he runs onto the grass at turn eight. 

09:41

And we're underway for MotoGP Warm-up

09:38
Espargaro to start Warm-up

Suited and booted - Espargaro is in the garage and it looks as though he will give morning Warm-up a go.

09:36

Will Aleix Espargaro take part - that's the big question heading into the 20 minute session?

09:35

Good morning and welcome to race day at the British MotoGP. Up next is Warm-up.

