2025 Americas MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE!

Marc Marquez will be gunning to keep his 100% pole and sprint record in 2025 alive on Saturday at the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.

The wet and mixed weather on Friday have been replaced by dry conditions on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas, with championship leader Marc Marquez coming into day two of the third round having set the pace in practice.

Suffering his first crash as a factory Ducati rider this season in the wet FP1, Marquez's confidence was not dented in the slightest as he went over seven tenths faster than the field in Practice.

He remains the rider to beat at COTA, a venue at which he has won seven grands prix.

VR46 duo Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio put in some fast late laps in Practice to move into Q2, while the Gresini Ducati's of Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer were also at the sharp end.

Jack Miller was the leading Yamaha for Pramac in sixth ahead of a pair of KTMs in Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales, while Honda's Joan Mir and Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia took the final direct Q2 places.

Bagnaia was 1.5s off team-mate Marc Marquez at the end of Practice, but claims he has made a big improvement with his feeling on corner-entry, which is the area he has been struggling with so far in 2025.

The double world champion says his 10th-place time was also a result of him holding back as he focused more on his bike work. Already 31 points off the championship lead, he will need to make a big step on Saturday to stop that gap growing significantly in the sprint.

Qualifying begins at 3:50pm GMT, with the sprint at 8pm GMT.