2025 Americas MotoGP: Race LIVE!

The third round of the 2025 MotoGP season takes place at the Americas Grand Prix, with Marc Marquez on pole for the third successive time.

Championship leader Marc Marquez comes into Sunday's 20-lap grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas looking to extend his 100% winning record in 2025, having scored his fifth race victory on Saturday in the sprint.

He has extended his points lead to 19 over Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez, who maintained his 100% runner-up spot record in the sprint.

Marc Marquez didn't quite dominate the sprint as expected, having been forced into an early battle with his factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia before being pressured by Alex Marquez again.

Still favourite to win on Sunday, the challenge from Bagnaia on lap one will be something to be wary of at lights out.

Bagnaia feels like he is getting close to the feeling he has been missing on the GP25 and put in some strong pace in the sprint, even if he had to settle for third. He noted that he needs to find more speed in the early laps in order to properly challenge his team-mate.

He doesn't think that will come on Sunday, but is confident he can battle with Alex Marquez.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo put in a stunning charge to sixth having run as high as fourth in the early stages of Saturday's sprint. Though not convinced his pace is good enough to be in the podium hunt on Sunday, the Frenchman will be one to watch in the opening laps.

Honda also enjoyed a strong Saturday, with Luca Marini seventh on the factory RC213V, while Trackhouse Aprilia rookie continued to impress as he went from 18th to ninth in the sprint.

Marc Marquez pegged the KTM's of Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales as ones to watch after qualifying inside the top 10. But severe vibration issues proved problematic for the Austrian manufacturer in the sprint.

The 20-lap Americas Grand Prix begins at 8pm BST.