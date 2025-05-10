2025 French MotoGP - Qualifying and Sprint updates LIVE!

The 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix weekend continues on Saturday with qualifying and the 13-lap sprint.

Alex Marquez comes into the first race day of the weekend leading the championship by a point following his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago.

But all eyes will be on his older brother Marc Marquez, who has won every sprint in 2025 so far and topped both of Friday's practice sessions having run an updated chassis. Fastest outright, the factory Ducati rider also showed the strongest long running pace.

French fans will be hopeful of something special from Fabio Quartararo, after the Yamaha rider was second on Friday and was also looking quick on race pace.

Pecco Bagnaia admitted on Friday he can't find what he needs from the 2025 Ducati and needs to adapt himself to the bike now. He is in the hunt for the podium at Le Mans, but concedes he is not going to be fighting Marc Marquez.

KTM could be in for another strong showing this weekend as Maverick Vinales continues to show promising pace on his RC16.

Championship leader Alex Marquez didn't have an explosive lap in practice on Friday, but the Gresini rider's race pace is strong, as is team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.

Qualifying begins at 9:50am GMT, while the sprint is at 2pm GMT.