The lap has gone for Marc Marquez. It's pole for Quartararo! His second in a row.
2025 French MotoGP - Qualifying and Sprint updates LIVE!
Live coverage of qualifying and the sprint at the 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix
The 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix weekend continues on Saturday with qualifying and the 13-lap sprint.
Alex Marquez comes into the first race day of the weekend leading the championship by a point following his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago.
But all eyes will be on his older brother Marc Marquez, who has won every sprint in 2025 so far and topped both of Friday's practice sessions having run an updated chassis. Fastest outright, the factory Ducati rider also showed the strongest long running pace.
French fans will be hopeful of something special from Fabio Quartararo, after the Yamaha rider was second on Friday and was also looking quick on race pace.
Pecco Bagnaia admitted on Friday he can't find what he needs from the 2025 Ducati and needs to adapt himself to the bike now. He is in the hunt for the podium at Le Mans, but concedes he is not going to be fighting Marc Marquez.
KTM could be in for another strong showing this weekend as Maverick Vinales continues to show promising pace on his RC16.
Championship leader Alex Marquez didn't have an explosive lap in practice on Friday, but the Gresini rider's race pace is strong, as is team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.
Qualifying begins at 9:50am GMT, while the sprint is at 2pm GMT.
Fabio Quartararo starts on pole for the French Grand Prix with a new lap record of 1m29.324s from Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez.
Fermin Aldeguer is fourth from Maverick Vinales, Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Pedro Acosta.
Second crash of the day for Morbidelli.
That was a stunner for Quartararo, but Marc Marquez made it for another lap and is fast so far.
POLE FOR QUARTARARO! He's found a 1m29.324s.
Marc Marquez completes another lap and doesn't improve.
Alex Marquez up to second and just 0.129s behind!
Zarco is now down at Turn 8. He had his last lap cancelled and is down in 11th. Nightmare home Q2 for him.
And Aldeguer has gone down at Turn 3. Disaster for him after that great lap, but his time will take some beating. Yellow flags will cause some problems for others.
Aldeguer up to second with a 1m29.776s. Great from the rookie.
Aldeguer fastest through sector one with just over four minutes to go.
Marc Marquez leads Quartararo by 0.350s, Alex Marquez is 0.657s off pole. Looks like the biggest threat to MM93 is the Yamaha rider right now.
Everyone is heading back out now on fresh rubber, so let's see how this plays out.
Quartararo improves to a 1m29.792s.
Not a great start to Q2 for Bagnaia. He's 1.241s off his team-mate's time right now.
It's Marc Marquez from Quartararo and Alex Marquez, then Aldeguer, Miller, Vinales, Zarco, Acosta, Bezzecchi, Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Fernandez.
Quartararo jumps up to second on the Yamaha with a 1m29.803s, which also beats yesterday's lap record of 1m29.855s. That's a great lap.
Marquez is almost 0.7s clear of everyone. What a lap!
Marc Marquez smashes the lap record - he's top with a 1m29.442s!
Marc Marquez is 0.2s clear of everyone right now.
First laps in, Marc Marquez top with a 1m30.065s from Alex Marquez and Miller.
The pole shootout is go!
Marc Marquez believes the lap record will go in this Q2 session. If Q1 was anything to go by, this could be a very tight session indeed.
