2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Friday Practice - LIVE
Live updates from Friday practice at the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Having wrapped up the title last time in Japan, Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).
However, his first target this weekend will just be to finish the grand prix, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits.
Marquez was injured during a massive highside in warm-up for the inaugural 2022 event, crashed in 2023 and suffered an engine failure in 2024. His only Indonesian result so far is a third place, as a Gresini rider, in last year’s Sprint race.
After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.
Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.
Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in the Japanese accident.
Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action, meaning Raul Fernandez is the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.
Friday’s schedule:
10:45am (local) / 3:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3pm (local) / 8am (UK) - MotoGP Practice
The track action may be done for the day, but there is plenty to come from the paddock.
Keep your eyes on this blog and Crash.net across the day for all of the latest from Mandalika.
Aprilia shines as Marc Marquez and Ducati face Q1 hurdle.
Full Practice report ✍️
2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Marc Marquez in Q1 for first time after two crashes in Practice
Marco Bezzecchi is fastest of all from Aldeguer and Acosta.
Marc Marquez out of the top 10 in 11th and will go through Q1 with Pecco Bagnaia.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was the rider to shove Marquez out of the top 10. All three GP25s are in Q1.
Marc Marquez is in Q1 for the first time this season!
The lap has gone for Bagnaia.
The chequered flag is out. These laps are crucial for the Ducati factory pair!
Marc Marquez is in danger here as he is ninth. Alex Marquez is eighth after that crash.
Zarco has crashed for a second time at Turn 8.
Bastianini has crashed at Turn 3. That has scuppered this lap for Bagnaia, who was behind him.
Nothing going here for Bagnaia, who is facing Q1. So much for those 2024 changes being the key.
Alex Marquez has now crashed at Turn 12 and looks in some discomfort.
Standings with 10 minutes to go:
Q2:
- Bezzecchi
- Acosta
- Fernandez
- Marini
- Aldeguer
- A.Marquez
- M.Marquez
- Mir
- Zarco
- Oliveira
Q1:
- Morbidelli
- Rins
- Miller
- Quartararo
- Di Giannantonio
- Bagnaia
- Binder
- Vinales
- Bastianini
- Chantra
Marquez improves to a 1m30.085s to move into fourth. Make that sixth as Aldeguer and Fernandez improve.
Bezzecchi fires in a 1m29.240s to go almost half a second clear of the field!
Marquez made another mistake at Turn 15 on that last flying lap. Struggling all day to pull that GP25 up in the long radius corners.
Acosta fires in a 1m29.718s to go fastest.
Wow! Marquez finds a massive final sector to go up to sixth. He was on course for 19th in sector three!
Steady first flying lap this from Marquez, who is on course to only move up to 19th.
Alex Rins is flying today. He's up to third. Long time since we've seen him the leading Yamaha.
Marquez heads back out on his second bike and on a fresh soft rear.
Not a lot going for his team-mate Bagnaia either right now, who is 17th.
Aprilia has confirmed this morning that Jorge Martin, the 2024 world champion, will not return for the Australian Grand Prix in mid-October as he continues to recover from surgery on his shoulder.
Full story ⬇️
Aprilia: Jorge Martin “will not join us at Phillip Island” MotoGP
Marquez has a fresh set of leathers on and is heading back to his Ducati garage with 22 minutes to go.
He's down in last at the moment, 2.037s off the pace.
Marquez will take some comfort from the fact that at Assen he suffered two big crashes and was not the fastest all weekend, but still won both races.