2024 Official Misano MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES
All-day coverage of the 2024 in-season official MotoGP test from Misano
2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results
The MotoGP field returns to the Misano circuit just a day after the San Marino Grand Prix for an important day of testing.
This Misano test will offer a glimpse of 2025 plans for some manufacturers, while for some it will be a chance to try some items and set-ups for the remainder of the season.
The test begins at 8am UK time and runs until 5pm UK time.
- Jorge Martin
- Pedro Acosta
- Franco Morbidelli
The afternoon session begins after a one-hour break.
Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez both fell. They are both okay.
Jorge Martin set the best lap but Pedro Acosta soon improved upon that.
One hour remains until a break. The afternoon session will follow.
Brad Binder explained: "From what I understand, Pol Espargaro is on quite a different package.
"Priority No1 is to try that, test that, see what my first impression is of the package that Pol has been working on.
"Secondly, it would be great if we can improve, and find things that help us to improve right now. It’s a long season. Anything we can find to help us this season would be much appreciated."
Fabio di Giannantonio will sit out today's test as he recovers from a shoulder injury. He's hoping to be fit for the next round in two weeks.
Joan Mir and Luca Marini - who both missed yesterday's race - are feeling okay after their first laps today.
KTM man sets a 1:32.170 lap.
Everyone has posted a lap time apart from Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller.
“I know we'll try aerodynamic things and chassis, because we need to change big things to make well the bike,” Zarco said.
“The project at the moment, this 2024 project, doesn't work at all. I mean, it's not competitive. So we need to go in another direction to open new doors.”
The Aprilia rider went down at Turn 12. He's alright.
He later shot to the top of the timesheet with a 1:32.731 lap!
Luca Marini will be in action today. Joan Mir is on track already.
Johann Zarco and Stefan Bradl have also done their first laps.
Fabio Quartararo became an early leader on the timesheet (1:32.900).
Pedro Acosta sets a 1:33s lap. His teammate Augusto Fernandez, and KTM factory rider Brad Binder, are also out.
Pedro Acosta has gone out on track for a look at the conditions.
After an hour of running, the fastest rider is... nobody.
Track is still empty as it continues to dry.
Still no track action so far as the track continues to dry.
The green surface, though, will be useful for the teams as a lack of grip will help expose bike weak points better.
This first session of the day is 3hrs 45mins long, before the riders take a bit of a break before the rest of the test.
After 15 minutes of the track being open, nobody has gone out yet.
While test days are important, spare a thought for Marc Marquez.
He didn't have much time to enjoy his Aragon win because there was a race a few days later. And now he's having to do a bit of overtime a day after his San Marino GP victory!
The Gresini rider noted yesterday he doesn't have much to try today aside from some different set-up ideas. But that will be important as he admitted he still has "some points to discover" yet on the GP23.
One of the big things to watch out for today will be Honda.
We understand it will roll out a vastly different RC213V for its riders to try.
However, we are yet to hear from HRC if Joan Mir and Luca Marini will be able to ride today after missing the San Marino GP with illness.
The track has opened for the first of today's track sessions, though overnight rain has left the Misano circuit wet.
Therefore, we won't be seeing much running for now.
testing begins
Good morning and welcome to live text coverage of Monday's official in-season MotoGP test from Misano!