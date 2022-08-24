“Green light to intensify the recovery,” he posted on Instagram after meeting Dr Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo, who performed the fourth surgery on Marquez’s arm.

This latest injury, which involved rotating his bone during surgery to fix it, has kept Marquez sidelined for much of the MotoGP 2022 season but there is now optimism about his comeback.

Marquez said ahead of Wednesday’s doctor’s check-up that the appointment give provide the answer if it will be possible or not” to feature at the Misano test in September.

Positive news from his doctor now means Marquez is much likelier to be back on a bike.

The Misano test is crucial because it will be the only chance for Marquez to be on the RC213V outside of a race before the end of 2022.

“It's true that my intention is to make some races this year,” he has previously said.

“When I feel 70%-80%, when I will feel that I can ride a MotoGP bike in a more-or-less good way, I will come back.

“Because for the last part of the rehabilitation, the best way is to be on the bike. You cannot wait to be at 100% before riding a bike.”