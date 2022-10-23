After four seasons of struggling at the back of the field, Espargaro and the RS-GP surged from 17th to 8th in the 2021 season, then took another giant leap by celebrating a first MotoGP victory among six podiums and a title challenge in 2022.

Justly proud of what they have achieved, the Spaniard’s emotions were also tinged with sadness at how the championship drifted helplessly away in the four flyaway rounds.

Inside the top six at every European race, barring the Silverstone injury, Espargaro couldn’t finish higher than ninth at the overseas quartet.

Title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo also had their share of flyaway woes, failing to finish at least one race.

But Ducati’s Bagnaia still managed three podiums, including one win, with a rostrum for Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo, the only other rider still in mathematical contention.

“I don't know (what happened). The bike was very, very slow today in the straight and no traction at all. Zero grip from the beginning,” Espargaro said.

“Believe me I tried everything I could, I really pushed like hell until the last lap, knowing that every single point is important for the third place in the championship [against Enea Bastianini].

“But it was not enough. I was very slow all race. The last four races were all a nightmare.”

“We are trying to discover what went wrong in the flyaways,” Espargaro continued. “It's a technical issue, 100%. Both Aprilia riders had the same problems.

“In Europe, if I was not on the podium, Maverick was on the podium. Except for Barcelona, in every race one or the other Aprilia was on the podium. And now we are not even in the top 10. So it's crazy.”

After dropping as low as 15th after running wide in the early stages of the Malaysian MotoGP, Espargaro fought back to cross the finish line in eleventh, 21s from race winner Bagnaia.

Espargaro was later promoted to tenth after Franco Morbidelli was penalised for contact with the Spaniard during a final lap pass.

Maverick Vinales was almost ten-seconds further back, in 16th.

Espargaro ‘proud’ of ‘amazing, historic’ season

While only having the slimmest of mathematical chances heading into the Sepang race, it was still a blow to see the title dream end.

“Yeah, I'm very disappointed today. I'm very sad,” Espargaro said. “I'm very proud of everybody in Aprilia, of myself, of my teammate, of everybody in Noale. What we did this year is amazing, historic, it will last forever.

“But at the same time, the way we ended the season. It's a bit sad, because if we were able to maintain our [previous[ level in the last four races, we would arrive in in Valencia still with some chances.

“But we really lose it. Looks like the dream was too big for us yet. So hopefully we can learn about it and be more ready for the future.”

He added: “There is mechanical grip we don't have and really a lack of power. So we need to make a big examination of all areas and try to understand what's going on.

“It’s going to be very important for he future, but also for Valencia. I want to finish on a high in Valencia, so hopefully we can discover something.”

Espargaro is now just one point ahead of Sepang runner-up Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) but 23 clear of Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Jack Miller.

That means whatever happens at Valencia he will beat his previous best MotoGP season of seventh, with Forward Yamaha, in 2013.