After a technical problem forced Miller out on the opening lap of a restarted race one, the MotoGP star overcame clutch issues from second on the grid to snatch the holeshot under braking at the start of race two.

Miller then kept his Ducati V4R, equipped with standard electronics, at the head of the field until a pack of riders finally burst past on lap 6 of 11.

The future Red Bull KTM rider dropped as low as sixth, just out of reach of the lead group, but was promoted to fourth when race one winner Troy Herfoss (Honda) and Glenn Allerton (BMW) crashed on the final lap.

The Herfoss, Allerton exits also promoted 17-year-old Senna Agius, fifth in race one, to an excellent runner-up finish in only his second ASBK event.

Riding a Penrite Honda, Agius - second in this year’s European Moto2 championship alongside four World Championship appearances in place of Sam Lowes at Marc VDS, where he finished ninth in the Valencia finale - was challenging Miller for the lead early in the race.

The final ASBK contest of the season was won by Mike Jones (Yamaha), who had wrapped up the 2022 title with a safe sixth place in the opening race.

Sunday's races marked Miller's farewell to Ducati, the factory he spent five seasons with in MotoGP.