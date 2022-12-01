Despite a very challenging 2022 MotoGP campaign, one that saw the Spaniard claim just three top ten finishes, Marquez was signed by Gresini Ducati who won four races in the hands of Enea Bastianini.

With Bastianini moving to the factory team alongside Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez takes over a GP22 machine that’s ready to win from race one next season.

Asked by AS.com if that means added pressure is on his shoulders, Marquez replied: "In some way it is putting pressure on me, but you have to assume it. In this world, if you run away from it, it's worse.

"I am aware that this is the opportunity that I have been looking for a long time, the one that I looked for within Honda but could not find. Looking for another path sometimes helps, a change of scenery and having a motorcycle that gives you guarantees from race number one.

"You will not have to be aware of an evolution, of what is going to arrive in Malaysia... It is what you have and, from there, you have to get the most out of it.

"That means that, many times, in the tests, trying things you get lost. This way you have what you have and getting the most out of it is easier."

Replacing Marquez at LCR Honda is Alex Rins, who won two of the final three races for Suzuki.

Rins is joined at Honda by Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir, with the latter moving into the Repsol outfit alongside Marc Marquez.

Speaking after the season-finale, the eight-time world champion alluded to both Mir and Rins being great additions to the Japanese manufacturer, and while his younger brother agrees, Alex believes both riders will need to ‘listen’ just as much as when they provide feedback about the bike.

"Yes, they can give comments, but the thing is that they listen," added Marquez. That has been the big problem for Honda, communication.

"Not only riders, but also the technicians and the factory. Many times, as Marc [Marquez] said, information is lost. In the end, I don't think it's a rider's problem, but an organization problem.

"Alberto [Puig], Marc... everyone at Honda has said it. It's getting organized and having all the points in place to score, but that's their problem, I'm no longer in it. If they are not organized, better (laughs)."

MotoGP Sprint races are ‘madness’ claims Marquez

The 2023 season will see 21 races become 42 as the addition of sprint races will come into effect for the first time in the sport’s history.

Without question riders will have more to play for, although there will certainly be an added element of pressure placed upon riders shoulders as the risk of making mistakes will also increase.

Sharing his thoughts on the new Sprint format, Marquez said: "It's madness, but madness is show. If it is to add more races and that the fans can enjoy more, we are here for that, to give a good show.

"It's a bit crazy 42 races, but it's something we'll eventually get used to. In Superbike they make three. How to face the weekend will change a bit and then it will be very normal."