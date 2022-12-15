A glittering career and still the most successful rider ever in the MotoGP era, Rossi was three times a runner-up to bitter rival Marc Marquez from 2014-16.

There was also a third place finish in 2018 despite not winning a race during that season. Rossi’s last MotoGP win came at Assen in 2017 after getting the better of Marquez in a titanic battle.

While Rossi took wins in six of his last 12 seasons following his last title win in 2009, the Italian never managed more than five victories in a season, which wasn’t enough to prevent ‘The Doctor’ from feeling a sense of losing during that period.

Still at his very best following a return to Yamaha after two difficult years with Ducati, Rossi had opportunities to win in 2013 and 2015 but was beaten by Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo.

Although Rossi remained charismatic during times when he was becoming less competitive, the nine-time world champion admitted to GPOne.com that keeping a smile in such times was never easy.

Rossi said: "It’s hard to lose with a smile, especially when you’re used to winning a lot. Passion comes into play.

"If you want to continue racing you have to lose, and probably more times than you win. If you have the passion, you do it."

Rossi, who was known throughout his career as one of the best brakers on the grid, also spoke about what impact it has on a rider due to the power and downforce a prototype machine has.

"The MotoGP is wild and braking is the most extreme phase," added Rossi. "At that moment, you can’t breathe. When you manage to push such a bike to the limit, it’s bliss. There’s nothing greater."

In 2022 Rossi took part in his first official season as a racing car driver, finishing 16th in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. The former Honda, Yamaha and Ducati rider will again be competing on four-wheels in 2023.