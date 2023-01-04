The deal is for 2023 and 2024, according to @everythingmrace, and will see Quartararo line up for the new MotoGP season with a fearsome new look.

Quartararo will wear the FIM-homologated RPHA 1 with a trademark ‘Diablo’ design on the top.

The 2021 world champion will be aiming to wrestle back the MotoGP championship after his reign was ended on the final day of the 2022 season by Francesco Bagnaia.

Yamaha rider Quartararo had led by 91 points earlier in the season - it was a record comeback by Ducati’s Bagnaia.

Quartararo said: “HJC is a family-owned company with 52 years of quality helmet-making experience and a great history in professional racing. HJC invests heavily in MotoGP, sponsoring riders from rookies to world champions, and they provide the finest professional service in the paddock which is always important for riders.

“I like the brand also for the cool marketing they do. I was already familiar with the RPHA 1 race helmet as I’m a good friend with Yamaha Test Rider Cal Crutchlow, who has been wearing HJC for many years.

“Also, riders like Brad Binder have been racing with HJC and the RPHA 1 helmet. The race helmet looks extremely aerodynamic with many safety features that are important to professional riders.

“I cannot wait to try it on in the upcoming MotoGP races with a goal to place it on the top of the podium. I look forward to working hard and fighting for MotoGP championships together with HJC.

“I want to thank HJC and the Hong family for their trust in me, and I look forward to this journey together. I wish everyone a happy new year and see you on tracks for new adventures. Cheers!”

HJC added: “We are very excited about our new partnership with the 2021 MotoGP World Champion, Fabio Quartararo. At only 23 years old, he’s already accomplished what most racers can only dream of, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.

“We’ve followed him closely throughout his young career, and at one point, we just sat back in our chairs and thought, ‘This guy is special. He’s going to be a champion.’ And he quickly proved us right.

“From his late-race charges in Moto2 to his Rookie of the Year performance in MotoGP to becoming the first French premier-class champion in Grand Prix history, Fabio is on a path to greatness, and we are happy we can be a part of it. We look forward to working with Fabio as we try to win more World Championships together. From all of us at HJC, welcome to the family, Fabio!”