Bayle hinted that it was Zarco’s decision as he confirmed their split: "It is with disappointment and with the feeling of an unfinished challenge that this adventure with Johann Zarco ends.

"I had analysed a lot of things to work on during the 2022 season and I was counting a lot on this winter to improve them.

“For various reasons, it was impossible to set my schedule and training strategy for this new 2023 season.

“I knew that changing habits is not easy. See you soon for new challenges and new adventures."

This is the second time the duo have ended a working relationship - last time it was due to Zarco swapping KTM for Honda.

The Frenchman is now managerless in the MotoGP paddock with the 2023 season looming.

Zarco is seeking his first victory in the premier class as part of the Ducati clan who are on top of the world since crowning Francesco Bagnaia as champion.

Jorge Martin will remain Zarco’s teammate at Pramac Racing after missing out on a promotion to the factory team, alongside Bagnaia, an opportunity which instead went to Enea Bastianini.