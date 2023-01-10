Monster Yamaha chooses Jakarta for 2023 MotoGP unveiling

The unveiling of Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli’s latest MotoGP colours will be done at Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing's 2023 '3S Dealer Meeting’, which is ‘the largest dealer meeting in the world within Yamaha’s network’.

While Yamaha will be the first MotoGP team to present its 2023 livery, press activities with the riders and team management won’t take place until the Official MotoGP test at Sepang in Malaysia from February 10-12.

2021 world champion Quartararo lost out to Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia in the closing rounds of the 2022 season but still finished a massive 17 places ahead of next best M1 rider Morbidelli.

Yamaha has focussed on much-needed engine upgrades for 2023, but suffered an unexpected setback when the previously impressive new design failed to deliver a top speed increase at November’s Valencia test.

Quartararo and Morbidelli will be the only M1 riders on this year’s grid after the satellite RNF team switched to Aprilia. The Frenchman has a contract until the end of 2024 while former title runner-up Morbidelli's seat is up for grabs at the end of this year.

After Monster Yamaha, the next 2023 MotoGP team launch will be by Gresini Ducati on January 21st, followed by Ducati on January 23-24.