Alex Marquez names Jack Miller as his toughest rival in MotoGP - and also reveals why Eminem is important to him…
Jack Miller is probably the toughest rival for many of MotoGP’s riders, and he might be even tougher on track if he is revitalised next year by a move to KTM.
The straight-talking Aussie was mentioned by Alex Marquez in an interview with Mundo Deportivo…
Who is your toughest rival?
Jack Miller
Best teammate?
Marc Marquez
Favourite rider?
Alex Crivillé
Childhood idol?
Dani Pedrosa
Greatest of all time?
By titles, Giacomo Agostini
Song?
One of Eminem's, the 'one shot, one opportunity' that Marc put me in the morning when I won my first title in Valencia.
A video game
FIFA 23
Will Jack Miller be better or worse at KTM?
Maybe the most exciting change in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up is the presence of Miller at KTM, having left Ducati's factory team.
Rather than partner the new world champion Francesco Bagnaia next season, he will team with Brad Binder in the hope of launching his own championship claim.
But is he capable? And can KTM deliver him the machinery to do it?
Crash.net have identified four key reasons why Miller will be better off at KTM:
- Pressure from satellite riders
- Heavy investment
- Team orders
- Familiar surroundings
