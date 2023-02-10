PICTURES: 2023 MotoGP action begins at the Official Sepang test

Jorge Martin leads the timesheets as of 2pm, when light rain sent all riders back to the pits:

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia is riding with the #1 plate for the first time:

New team-mate Enea Bastianini completes an all-Ducati top three as of 2pm:

Maverick Vinales and Aprilia are currently best of the rest behind the Desmosedicis:

Team-mate Aleix Espargaro is a fraction behind Vinales in fourth:

Are Honda Relying Too Much on Marc Marquez? | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep.75 Video of Are Honda Relying Too Much on Marc Marquez? | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep.75

Marc Marquez riding one of the four bikes on his side of the Repsol Honda garage:

Luca Marini in the VR46 winter test livery:

A promising start for Alex Marquez who is an early eighth for Gresini Ducati:

Miguel Oliveira on his RNF Aprilia:

Jack Miller spent the opening morning on the latest KTM aero package:

Pol Espargaro in red leathers on the Tech3 GASGAS machine:

Fabio Quartararo has three Monster Yamahas on his side of the pits, including the latest prototype, and has set an impresive top speed of 334.3km/h (Bastianini is fastest with a 335.4km/h):