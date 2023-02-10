PICTURES: 2023 MotoGP action begins at the Official Sepang test
A selection of pictures from the opening morning’s action at the 2023 Official Sepang MotoGP test.
Jorge Martin leads the timesheets as of 2pm, when light rain sent all riders back to the pits:
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia is riding with the #1 plate for the first time:
New team-mate Enea Bastianini completes an all-Ducati top three as of 2pm:
Maverick Vinales and Aprilia are currently best of the rest behind the Desmosedicis:
Team-mate Aleix Espargaro is a fraction behind Vinales in fourth:
Marc Marquez riding one of the four bikes on his side of the Repsol Honda garage:
Luca Marini in the VR46 winter test livery:
A promising start for Alex Marquez who is an early eighth for Gresini Ducati:
Miguel Oliveira on his RNF Aprilia:
Jack Miller spent the opening morning on the latest KTM aero package:
Pol Espargaro in red leathers on the Tech3 GASGAS machine:
Fabio Quartararo has three Monster Yamahas on his side of the pits, including the latest prototype, and has set an impresive top speed of 334.3km/h (Bastianini is fastest with a 335.4km/h):