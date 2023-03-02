The three MotoGP factories will meet March 3-5 for a three-day test as they aim to close the gap on Ducati.

Ducati left the Sepang preseason test in ominous form but, a week before the Portimao test, their rivals are already preparing.

Do MotoGP bikes REALLY need so much aero? Video of Do MotoGP bikes REALLY need so much aero?

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will feature on the RC213V, the machinery that Marc Marquez hopes will power him to a seventh premier class championship.

Lorenzo Salvadori will ride for Aprilia on the 2023 RS-GP. Aleix Espargaro has revealed they will bring a new engine to Portimao, so Salvadori may be getting the first taste of it in Jerez first.

Dani Pedrosa will ride for KTM who need to finalise a new engine and aerodynamic package. Pedrosa will race as a wildcard in April at the Spanish MotoGP.