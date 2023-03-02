Honda, Aprilia and KTM set for private test in a bid to battle Ducati’s MotoGP dominance
Honda, Aprilia and KTM will take part in a private test this weekend in Jerez.
The three MotoGP factories will meet March 3-5 for a three-day test as they aim to close the gap on Ducati.
Ducati left the Sepang preseason test in ominous form but, a week before the Portimao test, their rivals are already preparing.
Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will feature on the RC213V, the machinery that Marc Marquez hopes will power him to a seventh premier class championship.
Lorenzo Salvadori will ride for Aprilia on the 2023 RS-GP. Aleix Espargaro has revealed they will bring a new engine to Portimao, so Salvadori may be getting the first taste of it in Jerez first.
Dani Pedrosa will ride for KTM who need to finalise a new engine and aerodynamic package. Pedrosa will race as a wildcard in April at the Spanish MotoGP.