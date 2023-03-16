‘Complications’ over India’s MotoGP upgrades

That’s according to a report by The Times of India, which explains that MotoGP event promoter, Fairstreet Sports, submitted a letter to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) requesting clarification on how to proceed with the necessary work.

YEIDA ‘sealed’ the circuit after Jaypee Infratech Limited, which originally built the Buddh International Circuit for F1 (pictured), ‘failed to clear financial dues’.

But it is now unclear which party will undertake the construction work for MotoGP, which includes extending run-off areas and some resurfacing.

Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80 Video of Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80

"We have been trying to find out the way to get the work done on time and that's why we submitted the letter,” said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of Fairstreet Sports.

“We have learnt that Jaypee Group is still maintaining the circuit while YEIDA still owns it.

"As it is private property, we have asked whether YEIDA could do the repair works or if we can do it on their behalf.”

"Time is very crucial,” he added.