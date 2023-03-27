Marquez took out Oliveira at the 2023 season-opening Portuguese MotoGP on the third lap - an incident which ended both of their races.

It was already confirmed that the Repsol Honda rider would miss Argentina, the following weekend, as a result but now the RNF Aprilia rider has been ruled out too after "further damage" was discovered when he was examined.

Marquez apologised for causing the crash, in which he also made contact with Jorge Martin, inflicting toe and ankle injuries and eventually ending his race too.

The Honda rider did not try to overtake, he claims, and he blamed the accident on his front tyre locking.

Both Oliveira and Martin insisted that Marquez was being too ambitious by trying to pass.

Oliveira becomes the fourth rider injured over the Portimao weekend to miss the Argentina MotoGP - Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro are already out.